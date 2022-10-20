The Global Bubble Tea Market Size in USD 2.3 Billion to Accelerate at 9.2% CAGR Through 2031

Bubble Tea Market Size 2022

The bubble Tea Market value was USD 2.3 Billion in 2020. This market is expected to record a 9.2% compounded annual growth (CAGR) between 2021-2031.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Bubble Tea Market value was USD 2.3 Billion in 2020. This market is expected to record a 9.2% compounded annual growth (CAGR) between 2021-2031.

A key driver of market growth is the increasing consumption of coffee and tea among students and the working class. The demand for these beverages is also increasing due to their low fat and calories. The increasing popularity of hot beverages will likely increase the demand for bubble tea, which will, in turn, boost market growth. According to health experts, moderate consumption of such drinks can increase concentration and improve brain function.

Because of its unique taste and availability in various flavors (e.g., fruits, chocolate, and coffee), bubble tea is rapidly gaining popularity. These drinks can be prepared with ice, sugar, and flavored syrups. Bubble tea will increase in demand due to a rising preference for hot drinks such as tea and coffee over carbonated beverages.

The market could experience slow growth in the future due to the collapse of Coronavirus (COVID-19), a virus that has caused significant cities worldwide to be locked down.

Driving Factors:

There are many health benefits to Bubble Tea

Tea is one of the most loved drinks in the world. Bubble tea is enjoying increasing popularity due to its health benefits and high amount of antioxidants like flavonoids or catechins. These prevent cellular degradation and help to stabilize dangerous free radicals. The tea's nutritional profile contains trace amounts of manganese (manganese), calcium, potassium, and magnesium. Vitamins C, K, and B12 are also present. Different research has also shown tea to be effective in preventing various cancers, lowering cholesterol, boosting immunity, weight loss, and preventing neurological diseases. Thus, such factors drive market growth.

Retail Market Expansion

The economic sector, or the retail industry, includes people and businesses that sell goods and finished products to customers. Numerous outlets, such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and discounters, sell bubble tea drinks and related goods. The three fastest-growing merchants in the bubble-tea industry are online sales and discounters.

These stores can be used as global marketing tools to help build a premium image for the brand and increase exposure to a broad range of bubble-tea products. Retail expansion plays a crucial role in accelerating market growth.

Restraining Factors:

Exclusion of Artificial Preservatives and Colors in Bubble Tea

Due to its delicious taste and chewy texture from tapioca balls, bubble tea is steadily gaining popularity in different areas around the globe. These factors have led to companies producing ready-to-drink bubble tea in large quantities. This mass-produced bubble tee contains large amounts of artificial color & preservatives that increase its shelf life and make it more attractive. Artificial preservatives & colors in bubble tea can cause many health problems. Also, bubble tea has high sugar levels, leading to Type 2 Diabetes. People are increasingly conscious of their health and seek organic and natural ingredients when making bubble tea. The market's growth is impeded by the use of artificial preservatives & colors and excessive sugar in bubble tea.

Market Key Trends:

Market Research Report closely follows the top competitors. It includes strategic, micro, and macro market trends and price analysis. This detailed study analyzes market share, key categories, primary and secondary drivers, and geography. The report analysis examines significant factors that impact the development and growth of the bubble-tea market. They discuss in detail the factors that drive and inhibit the growth of the bubble tea market and their impact on the global bubble tea industry.

Recent development:

Aug 2019: TA Associates, a private equity fund, announced an investment into Gong Cha Group (a Taiwanese company that makes bubble and milk tea) in consideration of the high-growth opportunities for products.

June 2019: Secret Recipe has launched a variety of boba tea flavors, including boba caramel milk and tea, Boba brown sugar with milk, Boba milk tea, Boba brown sugar milk teas, boba green tea, boba white teas, boba black teas, boba chocolate milk teas, boba mint teas, boba signature tea, and boba midnight tea.

Key Market Players included in the report:

Kung Fu Tea

Gong Cha

Boba Guys

Chatime

ShareTea

8tea5

CoCo Fresh

VIVI BUBBLE TEA

Key Market Segments

Type

Original Flavored Bubble Tea

Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea

Flavors

Application

Kids (<10 years)

Teenagers (<25 years)

Adults

