Chemoinformatics Industry Survey Report on 2022 Market Opportunities and Threats
Chemoinformatics is the use of computer and informational techniques applied to a range of problems in the field of chemistry.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Chemoinformatics Market 2022 Research report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share, and growth rate of Chemoinformatics in these regions, from 2022 to 2028 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America.
These techniques are used in pharmaceutical companies in the process of drug discovery. These methods can also be used in chemical and allied industries in various other forms. Chemoinformatics is the mixing of those information resources to transform data into information and information into knowledge for the intended purpose of making better decisions faster in the area of drug lead identification and optimization.
Key Players Analysis:
Jubilant Biosys
Molecular Discovery Ltd.
OpenEye Scientific Software
DASSAULT SYSTeMES
Agilent Technologies
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
BioSolveIT GmbH
Schrödinger, LLC
ChemAxon Ltd.
Golden Helix, Inc.
The report covers key developments in the Chemoinformatics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and the customer base of market players. The market players from the Chemoinformatics market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Chemoinformatics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of a few companies engaged in the Chemoinformatics market.
The research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Based on application, the global chemoinformatics market is segmented into drug discovery, chemical analysis, drug validation, and other applications. Drug discovery is sub-segmented as high throughput screening, lead identification and optimization, Qsar/Qspr, and adme-toxicology prediction. Chemical Analysis is sub-segmented as chemical databases, chemometrics, molecular modeling, computer-assisted structure elucidation, and computer-assisted synthesis design.
On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, research and academic institution, regulatory centers, and others.
Market Drivers
1) Increased demand for personalized medicine
2) Innovations and advancements in the drug development process
3) Growing occurrence and incidence of chronic disease
4) Advances in the computer technology
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the Chemoinformatics Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The Chemoinformatics Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers an analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trends and opportunities prevailing in the region.
