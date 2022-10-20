Westlake Financial Partners with Railsr to Provide Credit to Customers
In a major move toward expanding its direct-to-consumer services, Westlake Financial is partnering with leading Credit Card as a Service provider, Railsr.SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Railsr, the world leading global Embedded Finance platform, today announces that Westlake Financial has chosen Railsr to build and scale its new credit card offering.
“As one of the largest privately held finance companies in the country, we strive to provide our customers with world-class financing and service,” said Ian Anderson, Group President at Westlake Financial. “By partnering with Railsr on the new Westlake Black Credit Card, we can engage our customers with a new offering that will extend the value we can bring them.”
This credit card will be initially offered to Westlake’s existing customers who can now integrate Westlake’s services throughout their entire finance journey. Westlake plans to roll out the credit card to new customers in the future.
Unlike traditional co-brands, where brands must adopt the bank’s app and experience, Railsr is enabling Westlake to own the user experience, without assuming the complexity of building the underlying credit card infrastructure in-house. Westlake controls critical differentiators like UX design and rewards, while Railsr manages all the back-end complexity like tech stack, bank sponsorship, compliance oversight, servicing, and reporting. Together, the companies can create differentiated experiences in record time.
The unique offering will provide users with cashback on all purchases, including 2% back on all qualified auto purchases. With no annual fee and credit limits up to $10,000, the Westlake Financial Black Credit Card is a competitive option for customers looking to strengthen their credit and save money. The Railsr partnership is key for empowering Westlake with valuable data to customize these rewards.
Westlake Financial is a tech-driven, privately held finance company that specializes in the acquisition and servicing of prime, near-prime, and subprime automotive retail installment contracts. Its customers have a broad range of credit histories and financial needs.
About Westlake Technology Holdings
About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $15 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial (“Westlake”) originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and power sports dealers. Westlake also offers credit facilities and commercial real estate loans through Westlake Capital Finance (WCF); portfolio servicing through Westlake Portfolio Management (WPM); floor plan lines of credit are provided through its Westlake Flooring Services division, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com; shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Funding Inc., a Nevada based auto lender; indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Westlake’s subsidiary, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA); dealer leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans are offered through Westlake Direct; consumer installment loans are offered through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary LoanCenter, www.loancenter.com.
About Railsr
Railsr is the world-leading embedded finance experiences platform. It helps brands put the customer experience at the heart of their business by using finance as a strategic engagement tool to deepen relationships, create increased brand relevance and generate revenue. The Railsr platform provides financial products and solutions, including banking and wallets, cards, credit and rewards. For more information about Railsr, go to: https://www.railsr.com/
