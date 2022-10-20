Craft Beer Market Statistics, Growth Potential and Forecast 2022-2031

Craft Beer Market

There are now over 6,000 craft breweries in the United States, which is only growing. This industry is worth over $26 billion and employs over 150,000 people.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022

The global craft beer market is booming. Consumers are willing to pay more for higher quality, small-batch beers. This has led to a boom in the number of craft breweries opening up across the country. There are now over 6,000 craft breweries in the United States, and that number is only growing. This industry is worth over $26 billion and employs over 150,000 people.

The craft beer market is here to stay. Consumers are passionate about this product and are willing to pay a premium for it. This industry provides a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to start their own business.

In the current market scenario, the global Craft Beer market is expected to draw growth due to numerous multinational and domestic organizations. These are organizations that operate in diverse industries worldwide and adopt Craft Beer into their business strategies The Craft Beer market report contains statistics and information about the market, including market size, driving factors, and restraining factor for the 2022-2032 period.

Moving ahead, the research literature conducts a country-wise analysis such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa. The prominent regional contributors unearth the lucrative growth avenues for the ensuing years. It then deeply explores the competitive terrain concerning the top organizations, as well as new and emerging participants in this business space.

Global Craft Beer Market: Participant Insights and Potential Buyers

Competitiveness in this landscape is growing stronger, and the adoption of new Craft Beer technology is superseding the Craft Beer of yesteryears. With numerous updations, customizations, and innovations, end users can increase uptime, save on maintenance and energy costs, scale products with the business, and extend the life of their investments, all of which will play a significant role in the global Craft Beer market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product, This market is segmented into:

Ales

Lagers

Application Outlook

Bar

Food Service

Retail

Topographical Study:

1. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

2. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

5. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

