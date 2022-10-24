Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth Trajectory

Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022”, the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market size is expected to reach $12.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The increasing popularity and therapeutic potential of conjugated monoclonal antibodies especially antibody-drug conjugate is expected to drive the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market growth over the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Conjugated monoclonal antibodies market trends include companies are focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships for developing new conjugated monoclonal antibodies which is shaping the market. For instance, NovoCodex, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd collaborated for the second time with Ambrx Inc, a USA-based company engaged in developing protein therapeutics to develop and commercialize Ambrx's internally developed site-specific antibody-drug conjugate, ARX305 used for the treatment of CD70 positive cancers. Following the trend, in June 2020, Monopar Therapeutics, a USA-based biopharmaceutical company, and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes entered in collaboration to couple Monopar’s MNPR-101 a humanized urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR) targeted monoclonal antibody in pre-IND stage to a therapeutic radioisotope of NorthStar to create a highly selective agent, which has the potential to kill aberrantly activated cytokine-producing immune cells.

Overview Of The Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market

The conjugated monoclonal antibodies market consists of the sales of conjugated monoclonal antibodies. Conjugated monoclonal antibodies are monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) associated with a chemotherapy drug or a radioactive particle. These are used in the treatment of cancer as they deliver the toxic substance directly to the tumor cells by reducing damage to normal cells in other parts of the body.

Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Drugs: Adcetris, Kadcyla

• By Technology: Cleavable Linker, Non-cleavable Linker

• By Application: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Brain Tumour, Others

• By Geography: The global conjugated monoclonal antibodies market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA, Bristol -Myers Squibb, Merck & Co. Inc., Immunomedics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Actinium Pharmaceutical, Nordic Nanovector Inc., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of conjugated monoclonal antibodies market. The market report analyzes conjugated monoclonal antibodies market size, conjugated monoclonal antibodies global market growth drivers, conjugated monoclonal antibodies global market segments, conjugated monoclonal antibodies global market major players, conjugated monoclonal antibodies global market growth across geographies, and conjugated monoclonal antibodies market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The conjugated monoclonal antibodies market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



