Bridge Data Centres and ByteDance Celebrate Grand Opening of The First Phase Hyperscale Data Centre in Johor, Malaysia
Supported by the country's vast resources, favourable environment and advancement in digital infrastructure, Malaysia has developed into a mature market for data centres. ”JOHOR, MALAYSIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge Data Centres (BDC) (Chindata Group- NASDAQ: CD), a leading data centre provider across Malaysia, India and Thailand together with ByteDance, celebrate a significant milestone today with the grand opening of BDC’s first phase hyperscale data centre (MY06) in Sedenak, Johor. Phase 1 covers the first of the three buildings in the 110MW hyperscale data centre project which spans across 38 acres of land area. Leveraging on innovative construction and design methodologies, the construction of the data centre is being completed in record time of approximately 2,200,000 working hours (314 days) since breaking ground in November 2021. The project received full support and facilitation from the federal and state governments including the Digital Investment Office (DIO), a fully-digital collaborative platform between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).
— Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman
The grand opening was graced by the Chief Minister of Johor and other dignitaries to mark the success of Malaysia as a competitive nation in attracting data centre investment. It also aligns with the country’s aim to attract RM70 billion investments in digitalisation under the MyDIGITAL initiative.
Also present to witness the event was Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of MIDA, who expressed, “We are excited and honoured to have been chosen by Bridge Data Centres and ByteDance as their choice of location for the establishment of this hyperscale data centre venture. MIDA through Digital Investment Office (DIO) and Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) have been very supportive of this project since its pre-investment stage right up to the implementation phase. I remember chairing several meetings to facilitate this project with various stakeholders including electricity requirements from TNB, land matters, as well as water requirements.”
“Today's event demonstrates that Malaysia is still the most desirable location in the region for data centre hubs. Supported by the country's vast resources, favourable environment and advancement in digital infrastructure, Malaysia has developed into a mature market for data centres. This illustrates the country's readiness to serve as a regional data centre hub.” added Datuk Wira Arham.
BDC is also the first company with Malaysia Digital status to complete the construction and handover the business-ready hyperscale data centre in 2022.
“On behalf of MDEC, I would like to congratulate BDC on the opening of Phase 1 of the hyperscale data centre. This facility will increase not only latency and efficiency, but also will help attract other global businesses and investments into the country. It adds to the momentum that we have built with the launch of Malaysia Digital, a new national strategic initiative, which seeks to catalyse the growth of our digital economy,” said Ts. Mahadhir Aziz, CEO of MDEC.
With the rapid growth of the cloud service providers and digital media, BDC has the full support from the US-based Bain Capital to expand its hyperscale data centre business in the Southeast Asia region. The company will be building another 100 MW of data centre in the next five years across Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the Digital Investment Office (DIO), Invest Johor, and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) for their tremendous assistance and support for this project. We look forward to a long-term partnership with the Malaysian government as we expand our business in Malaysia to support our clients.” said Mr. Lim DZ Shing, President of Bridge Data Centres.
ByteDance System Sdn. Bhd, will be the anchor tenant of BDC’s hyperscale data centre with long-term investment commitment in the country.
"We are excited to partner with BDC in our data centre operations. The commitments we are making today reflect our continued investment into the growth of Malaysia's digital economy. As we continue to provide interconnected online experiences to people across the globe while offering them world-class privacy and security protections, we look forward to working closely with the Malaysia government to expand its data governance leadership globally,” said Teresa Tan, Director of Public Policy, Southeast Asia, ByteDance.
The grand opening ceremony was held at Sedenak Tech Park (STeP) following the Malay Traditional Kompang performance and blessing from honourable guests for future success and prosperity.
