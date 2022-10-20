At 4.5% CAGR, Induction Furnace (IF) Market - Future Scenario, Key Insights, Top Companies 2032

Induction Furnace (IF) Market

The global induction furnace (IF) market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.8 bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The growing demand for IFs in the steel industry is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing use of IFs in foundries for melting non-ferrous metals is also expected to fuel market expansion over the next six years. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for induction furnaces due to the growing demand from China and India. The North American and European markets are also expected witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of the presence of major players in these regions.

In the current market scenario, the global Induction Furnace (IF) market is expected to draw growth due to numerous multinational and domestic organizations. These are organizations that operate in diverse industries worldwide and adopt Induction Furnace (IF) into their business strategies The Induction Furnace (IF) market report contains statistics and information about the market, including market size, driving factors, and restraining factor for the 2022-2032 period.

Moving ahead, the research literature conducts a country-wise analysis such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa. The prominent regional contributors unearth the lucrative growth avenues for the ensuing years. It then deeply explores the competitive terrain concerning the top organizations, as well as new and emerging participants in this business space.

Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market: Participant Insights and Potential Buyers

Strong customer relationships with dealers/distributors, and other stakeholders in distribution channels, have been at the forefront of the many policies and plans that prominent players in global Induction Furnace (IF) markets have adopted. Some of the top key players operating in the Induction Furnace (IF) market are ABP

Electrotherm

Inductotherm Group

Megatherm

Agni Electrical

Indotherm

Magnalenz Induction Melting Furnace

Pees Induction Equipment

Competitiveness in this landscape is growing stronger, and the adoption of new Induction Furnace (IF) technology is superseding the Induction Furnace (IF) of yesteryears. With numerous updations, customizations, and innovations, end users can increase uptime, save on maintenance and energy costs, scale products with the business, and extend the life of their investments, all of which will play a significant role in the global Induction Furnace (IF) market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product, This market is segmented into:

Coreless

Channel

Application Outlook

Melting

Heating

Topographical Study:

1. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

2. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

5. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

