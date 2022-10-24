The Latest Technology Is The Flywheel For The Community And Individual Services Market

Community And Individual Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Community And Individual Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community and individual services providers are adopting latest technologies to enhance adult day care service quality being offered to senior citizens. They are widely using technologies such as wearable devices and geo-fencing. Sensors, voice activation, GPS, Bluetooth, and smartphone monitoring apps help in low-cost and efficient monitoring of patients. Major companies offering devices and solutions for community and individual care services include MedMinder, Reminder Noise, Philips Lifeline, GrandCare, iTraq, GreatCall and ClearCare. According to a study held in the United States in November 2019, 25% of the adults aged 18-34 years use health app and 16% of them stated that they have used it in the past. Ochsner, a leading non-profit health care delivery system, is using smartwatches and fitness bands to track senior citizens with chronic diseases.

Read more on the Global Community And Individual Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-and-individual-services-market

The global community and individual services market size is expected to grow from $1.25 trillion in 2021 to $1.95 trillion in 2026 at a rate of 9.4%. The global community and individual services market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2026 and reach $3.08 trillion in 2031.

There is increasing demand from people opting for community stay at retirement homes/group homes, especially in developing countries, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. This gradual change can be attributed to changes in social patterns, familial structures and increasing globalization, which does not allow children or other family members to take care of aged or people with disabilities/chronic illnesses, as they live in different cities or countries. Therefore, people prefer to stay in community living which ensures better mental health for residents. Community stay also allows a more secure stay for the aged/disabled with a professional system in place to take care of them. This is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global community and individual services industry are World Food Program, UNICEF, Sanctuary Housing, Food For Poor, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

TBRC’s community and individual services market report is segmented by type into community food, housing, relief services, individual and family services, by mode into offline, online, by application into food stamp program, disaster relief services, adoption services, self-help.

Community And Individual Services Market 2022 – By Type (Community Food, Housing, and Relief Services, Individual And family Services), By Mode (Offline, Online), By Application (Food Stamp Program, Disaster Relief Services, Adoption Services, Self-Help), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a community and individual services market overview, forecast community and individual services global market size and growth for the whole market, community and individual services global market segments, geographies, community and individual services global market trends, community and individual services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Community And Individual Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6462&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Community Food Services, Community Housing Services, Temporary Shelters, Other Community Housing Services, Emergency And Other Relief Services, Vocational Rehabilitation Services), By Structure (Chained Outlets, Independent Outlets), By End-Users (Individuals (Nonchronic) Homeless, Homeless Families, Chronic Homeless, Homeless Veterans, Unaccompanied Homeless Youth And Children) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-food-housing-and-relief-services-global-market-report

Community Food Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Products and Services (Soup Kitchen and On-site Meal Provision, Food Pantry Services, Food Collection And Distribution Services), By System (Conventional Foodservice System, Centralized Foodservice System, Ready Prepared Foodservice System, Assembly-Serve Foodservice System), By Sector (Commercial, Non-commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-food-services-global-market-report

Individual And Family Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Child And Youth Services, Services For the Elderly And Persons with Disabilities, Other Individual And Family Services), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Application (Food Stamp Program, Disaster Relief Services, Adoption Services, Self-help) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/individual-and-family-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/