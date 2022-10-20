Submit Release
Vampire Penguin Offers Shaved Snow and Desserts

UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vampire Penguin is pleased to announce they offer unique shaved snow and desserts that bring everyone together and provide a unique treat everyone can enjoy. Their menu features various options customers can choose to create the perfect treat to satisfy their tastes, along with a list of specialty items for those who prefer something extra special.

Customers who visit one of the Vampire Penguin locations can build their own shaved snow treat. It all starts with choosing a shaved snow flavor, which includes mango, chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, green tea, coconut, and more. After choosing the flavor of their shaved snow, they can then add their choice of toppings, which include various fruits, sweet toppings, and syrups for a truly personalized dessert experience. With more locations opening across the country, they are exposing more customers to their fun, unique treats.

In addition to the “Conjure Your Own” menu, customers can also choose from a list of pre-made specialty desserts. Some of their options include Strawberry Cheesecake, Smoreo’s, Mexican Candy, Root Beer Float Snow, Peanut Butter Cup, and more. They’re sure to have something everyone will love.

Anyone interested in learning about their shaved snow and dessert options can find out more by visiting the Vampire Penguin website.

About Vampire Penguin: Vampire Penguin is a dessert shop offering customized shaved snow treats and desserts that appeal to everyone. The growing franchise has locations in various states and are constantly expanding to add more locations to reach more customers with these delectable, fun treats. With the combination of the light, fluffy snow and delicious flavorings and toppings, they have something everyone will enjoy, regardless of their preferences.

