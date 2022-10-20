Fraud Analytics Software Market - Major Revenue [USD 2.72 billion] Gain is Predicted by 2032

Fraud Analytics Software Market

The global fraud analytics software market is expected to reach USD 2.72 billion by 2023 from USD 1.46 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.9%.

The growth of this market is propelled by the increasing number of fraudulent activities and the growing need to reduce fraudulent activities. Fraud analytics software solutions enable organizations to detect and prevent fraud by analyzing customer behavior data and historical transaction data. These solutions help organizations save time and resources that would be spent on detecting fraudulent activities manually. Fraud analytic solutions are used across various industry verticals such as banking, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and others to reduce fraudulent activities.

In the current market scenario, the global Fraud Analytics Software market is expected to grow due to numerous multinational and domestic organizations. These organizations operate in diverse industries worldwide and adopt Fraud Analytics Software into their business strategies The Fraud Analytics Software market report contains statistics and information about the market, including market size, driving factors, and restraining factor for the 2022-2032 period.

Moving ahead, the research literature conducts a country-wise analysis such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa. The prominent regional contributors unearth the lucrative growth avenues for the ensuing years. It then deeply explores the competitive terrain concerning the top organizations, as well as new and emerging participants in this business space.

Global Fraud Analytics Software Market: Participant Insights and Potential Buyers

Strong customer relationships with dealers/distributors, and other stakeholders in distribution channels, have been at the forefront of the many policies and plans that prominent players in global Fraud Analytics Software markets have adopted. Some of the top key players operating in the Fraud Analytics Software market are IBM

FICO

Oracle

SAS Institute

Dell EMC

Fair Issac

BAE Systems

DXC Technology

SAP

ACI Worldwide

Fiserv

ThreatMetrix

NICE Systems

Experian

LexisNexis

Competitiveness in this landscape is growing stronger, and the adoption of new Fraud Analytics Software technology is superseding the Fraud Analytics Software of yesteryears. With numerous updations, customizations, and innovations, end users can increase uptime, save on maintenance and energy costs, scale products with the business, and extend the life of their investments, all of which will play a significant role in the global Fraud Analytics Software market.

Remaining Report Metric:

* Projected Year- 2023

* Short-Term Projection Year - 2028

* Long-Term Projected Year - 2032

* Regional Scope - North America, Europe, Asian Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and ROW

Methodology of Fraud Analytics Software Market

The four main activities used in collecting data for the report are: These activities aid in estimating the current market size for Fraud Analytics Software market. Thorough secondary research was conducted to collect information on the Fraud Analytics Software market, such as new technologies coming into the market and components connected with this market. The data collected was then validated with industry professionals from every value chain through primary research. To estimate the market size, top-down or bottom-up approaches were used.

Secondary research involves collecting data from government publications, such as the World Bank, Eurostat and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and CDC. It also includes regulatory and corporate filings like SEC filings and annual reports, investor presentations and financial statements. Research journals, trade, business and professional associations. Secondary data was used to predict the market size, which was then validated by primary research.

After gaining a clear picture of the market for a Fraud Analytics Software through secondary research, extensive primary research was conducted. For the primary research, market experts interviewed from both the demand-side and supply-side players. They also covered four regions: Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania, and the Rest of the World. Primary data was also collected via mail, questionnaires and telephonic interview.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product, This market is segmented into:

Predictive Analytics Software

Customer Analytics Software

Social Media Analytics Software

Big Data Analytics Software

Behavioral Analytics Software

Application Outlook

Telecommunication

Government/Public Sector

Healthcare

Real Estate

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Other

Topographical Study:

1. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

2. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

5. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Report Provides Insights on The Following Pointers:

- It gives a forecast analysis of factors driving or restraining the development of the Fraud Analytics Software market.

- The report gives a seven-year forecast value evaluated based on the current market performance of the automotive industry.

- It helps in understanding the main segments of the products and their future.

- The report gives a deep analysis of changing competition in the market, which keeps you ahead of your competitors.

- The report gives the market definition of the Fraud Analytics Software market and analyzes different factors influencing the market such as drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

