Increasing Display Device Demand Creates Opportunities For The General Electronic Components Market

General Electronic Components Market Report 2022 – And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for microwave tubes, cathode-ray tubes, x-ray tubes, photoelectric tubes and triodes in display devices is expected to drive the general electronic components market in the forecast period. Display devices are the output devices that offer information in visual form. Most of the devices are going smart nowadays, thus increasing the growth of display devices. Display devices are creating many opportunities for the growth of the electronic component market in various applications, such as satellite and space technology, automotive, military applications, IoT and others. In 2021, Asia-Pacific was the major market in general electronic components, with China leading the Asia Pacific market due to the presence of largest electronic components manufacturers that are used in laptops, smartphones, and internet of things (IoT) applications.

The global general electronic components market size is expected to grow from $298.30 billion in 2021 to $377.80 billion in 2026 at a rate of 4.8%. The global general electronic components market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2026 and reach $469.10 billion in 2031.

The general electronic components market has been witnessing a rise in mergers and acquisitions. Merger and acquisition activity has been driven by slow revenue growth, forcing large companies to seek revenues from other sources. Many electronic components companies are also acquiring and merging with other entities to enter new areas of the value chain. For instance, in February 2022, Fusion Worldwide acquired Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd, a large-scale electronic component test house in Singapore. With this acquisition, Fusion Worldwide has improved its product portfolio and enhanced its ability to sustain the highest levels of quality standards. Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd provides manufacturing services and turnkey projects to semiconductor industries, CEMs (continuous emission monitoring systems) and electronics manufacturers.

Major players covered in the global general electronic components industry are Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, TE Connectivity, TDK Corporation.

TBRC’s general electronic components market report is segmented by product type into passive, active, electromechanical components, other products, by end use industry into aerospace, communication, automotive, other end user, by sales into aftermarket, manufacturer / distributor / service provider.

General Electronic Components Market 2022 – By Product Type (Passive, Active, Electromechanical Components), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Communication, Automotive), By Sales (Aftermarket , Manufacturer / Distributor / Service Provider), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a general electronic components market overview, forecast general electronic components market size and growth for the whole market, general electronic components market segments, geographies, general electronic components market trends, general electronic components market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

