Manufacturers In The Household Type Fans Market Commit To Energy Efficient Ventures

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Household fan manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce their carbon footprint and enable energy savings for consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient fans are designed to utilize minimum energy. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified ceiling fans provide innovative design, use the latest technology and are 60% more efficient than conventional ceiling fans.

Growth of population globally is expected to drive the demand for household type fans going forward. An increase in population boosts the need for various electronic equipment, including household type fans. According to data from the UN, the world population is expected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050. The rising urbanization is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period. Globally, urbanization is increasing at a rapid pace. According to the United Nations, by 2050, it is estimated that around 68% of the total world population will live in urban areas, up from the 55% of the world's population living in urban areas currently. The rapid growth in urbanization and global population especially in the developing economies is expected to generate high demand for the household type fans market.

The global household type fans market size is expected to grow from $27.43 billion in 2021 to $36.60 billion in 2026 at a rate of 5.9%. The global household type fans market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2026 and reach $43.29 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global household type fans industry are Midea, Crompton Greaves, Orient Electric, NuTone Inc., Havells India.

TBRC’s household type fans market report is segmented by type of product into ceiling fans, table, pedestal and wall fans, exhaust fans, others, by type of current into AC residential fans, DC residential fans, by application into home, commercial, by distribution channel into store based retailing, direct sales, non-store based retailing.

Household Type Fans Market 2022 – By Type Of Product (Ceiling Fans, Table, Pedestal and Wall Fans, Exhaust Fans And Other), By Type of Current (AC Residential Fans, DC Residential Fans), By Application (Home, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retailing, Direct Sales, Non Store based Retailing), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

