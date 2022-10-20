Wireless Charging Market Worth to Reach US$ 29.51 Billion by 2027 | Research Report By IMARC Group

Wireless Charging Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Wireless Charging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The global wireless charging market size reached a value of US$ 13.95 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% during 2022-2027.

Wireless charging refers to the process of transferring electrical power to portable, battery-powered devices without the utilization of wires. It works on the principle of magnetic resonance, wherein an electric current is transmitted between two objects using coils to induce an electromagnetic field. In comparison to traditional charging systems, it is efficient and safe to use as it eliminates the need of physical connectors and cables. As a result, it is a convenient and reliable method of providing power to electrical devices, such as tablets, multi-copters, smartphones, electric toys, laptops, power tools and medical devices.

Global Wireless Charging Industry Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing integration of wireless technology in consumer electronics. Along with this, continual technological advancements and the development of advanced wireless technologies are impacting market growth. Apart from this, the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and IoT-based devices is escalating the demand for wireless charging. Moreover, numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of several countries for reducing greenhouse emissions are significantly supporting its demand on the global level. In line with this, the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development is providing a boost to the demand for wireless charging. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, rising production and sales of electronic devices and the increasing investments by leading players in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to introduce improved product variants, are also positively influencing the market growth.

Top Brands in Wireless Charging Industry :

• Convenient Power HK Limited

• Energizer Holdings, Inc

• Integrated Device Technology

• Leggett & Platt Incorporated

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

• Powermat Technologies Ltd.

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Witricity Corporation

• Samsung

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

• Resonant Charging

• Radio Frequency Based charging

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Defence

Breakup by Transmission Range:

• Short Range

• Medium Range

• Long-Range Wireless Chargers

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Wireless Charging Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Wireless Charging Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

