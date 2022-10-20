Precious Moments Preschool To Launch A New Daycare Center in Sunnyvale, CA
The K-school will be launching an all-new daycare center branch in SunnyvaleSUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precious Moments Preschool is excited to announce that it will launch a premium daycare center in Sunnyvale, CA. The planned daycare center will provide an infant daycare program designed to give parents the peace of mind they need when they cannot be around their children. The team-to-be at the daycare center will be fully trained and committed to giving parents an opportunity of returning home after a long day at work or school without worry or anxiety about where their child is located or if they have been fed properly.
This new Precious Moments Preschool daycare center in Sunnyvale, CA, will be able to help by:
● Parents need to be able to work: When one has children, their time is valuable, and they need to make money to afford daycare for their kids.
● Children need to learn social and emotional skills: They will learn these skills at school, but they also need them in their interactions with other children of similar ages and adults at home or elsewhere (such as at the grocery store). If they don't have these skills, then it can be difficult for them later on when interacting with people outside of their family circle, such as teachers at school or friends from other neighborhoods who might not understand why someone would do something that seems strange or inappropriate compared with what everyone else does all around us every day without fail without even thinking twice about it.
There are numerous benefits of this new daycare center in Sunnyvale, CA. For one thing, it allows you to work and still spend time with your children. The center is open at suitable times and provides a safe environment for any child to play and learn in. Parents can also enjoy the convenience of having their child close by all week long—if they need attention, then they will be able to get it without having to travel far from home! Furthermore, parents who have children enrolled at Precious Moments Preschool have access to professional guidance and support throughout the day through phone call services and face-to-face meetings with teachers explicitly trained for this role (this includes childcare professionals).
"Our daycare centers will help parents in Sunnyvale, CA. It is an excellent place for the children to play, learn and grow. The daycare centers will give parents peace of mind that their children are well cared for each day by caring teachers who love them like their own family members. The daycare centers also offer various activities that children enjoy, such as painting with watercolors or playing outside on the playground during recess after school has finished for the day!" said Owner Priya Vaish, Precious Moments Preschool.
About Precious Moments Preschool:
Precious Moments Preschool is a leading Pre-K school in Sunnyvale, CA. The school was founded by Priya Vaish, who has over 14 years of experience in the field of education. She started her first preschool in 2008.
