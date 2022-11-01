JR Restaurant Group to Sponsor Ole Miss Family Business Symposium
"It's All Relative" Ole Miss Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Family Business Symposium."JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural University of Mississippi Family Business Symposium will focus on the unique challenges and opportunities that family-owned businesses face in Mississippi. These family-owned businesses are critical to the state's economy and the relationships and connections made in the state, which unites people from various backgrounds. Because of the above, the symposium promises to be an invaluable experience for everyone involved in managing a family business and anyone who recognizes the importance of family-owned companies in Mississippi's social and economic fabric.
The forum features business leaders, family members, and employees of family-owned companies from various industries who will share their exceptional knowledge and opportunities for business growth. The conversations that will take place are essential to ensuring the longevity of a business - guaranteeing that future generations can stay true to the core principles of a family-owned business while still learning about best practices to provide a successful and sustainable business.
Attendees of the 2022 CIE Family Business Symposium will have the chance to hear from experts in various industries about the best practices for running a successful family-owned business in Mississippi. Panelists include Benton Turnage (Gulf Point Advisors), Donna Bruce (FORVIS), Kap Primos (Butler Snow LLP), Hale Dees (Community Bank), Jordan Bryan (Ross and Yerger), as well as Dr. Walter Davis (Professor of Management at Ole Miss). These experts will share their thoughts and engage with attendees about subjects such as mergers and acquisitions, accounting and taxes, process and structuring, banking and liquidity, insurance needs, employee retention, and market changes.
The symposium is not only a space to gather new information but also to share unique insights which bridge different industries and may be applied in the management of family-owned businesses not only in Mississippi but across the country. The symposium will also provide business leaders, family members, and employees opportunities to share their knowledge and springboard ideas. In addition, there will be plenty of networking opportunities so attendees can make valuable connections with other business leaders in the state. There is much to be learned by engaging with other family-owned businesses that are faced with the same challenges and seeking to gain similar insights to ensure success.
Steve Grantham, Jr., President of JR Restaurant Group, who will be one of the speakers at the symposium, says, "we are so honored to support the Ole Miss CIE and this new symposium. Since my father formed JR Restaurant Group in 1993, my family is uniquely aware of the opportunities and challenges of operating a family-owned business in the state."
The JR Restaurant Group is committed to putting people first and always looking after the communities they serve. In these people and these communities, the JR Restaurant Group sees endless possibilities and the ability to have a direct impact on helping each one to bloom to its fullest potential. This family-owned business believes that the symposium will be invaluable in ensuring that the notion of a family-owned business remains strong in the face of impersonal corporations. The focus must be on people, and JR Restaurant Group believes that the discussions to be had at the symposium are what will ensure that this does not occur and that family-owned businesses will continue to serve their communities for years to come.
JR Restaurant Group oversees the growth, culture, and community relations of J&R franchise locations of Outback Steakhouses, including Flowood, Hattiesburg, Meridian, D'Iberville, Tupelo, and Southaven (all in Mississippi), as well as Cordova and Jackson, Tennessee.
The symposium will be held on November 3, 2022, at the Oxford Conference Center at the University of Mississippi, with a reception preceding the event on November 2, 2022.
Contact Details:
JR Restaurant Group
Steve Grantham Jr.
+1 601-982-0568
granthamjr@jrrgroup.com