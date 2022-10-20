Halal Cosmetics Market size to reach US$ 79,861.73 million by 2028 by focusing global market demand, growth and forecast
Halal Cosmetics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2028 and to reach US$ 79,861.73 million by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halal Cosmetics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, and Others), Category (Men, Women, and Unisex), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others).
Halal cosmetics are cosmetic products that are sourced and manufactured with ingredients that are “permissible” under Islamic law. Halal cosmetic does not contain any alcohol or any ingredients from animals that are forbidden for Muslims.
Market Insights
A mandate in Halal Certification by Islamic countries
The regional laws in Islamic countries mandate halal certification for manufacturers to import and market halal cosmetic products. This has resulted in prominent international cosmetic manufacturers getting their products halal certified to enable them to export their products to Islamic countries. On the consumer side, halal certification is expected to help consumers establish the authenticity of the product and its ingredients. Thus, the halal certification mandate by Islamic countries is expected to provide the necessary regulatory support and supplement market growth.
Company Profiles
• Clara International Beauty Group
• Inglot Cosmetics
• Inika Organic Australia
• IVY Beauty Corporation
• MMA Bio Lab Sdn Bhd
• OnePure, LLC
• PT Paragon Technology and Innovation
• PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd.
• Sampure Minerals
• IBA Cosmetics
Product Type Insights
Based on product type, the market is segmented into skincare, haircare, makeup, and others. The skincare segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the halal cosmetics market. The increased demand for creams, serums, moisturizers, anti-aging creams, and lotions worldwide is expected to positively impact the skincare segment over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing awareness about skin-friendly beauty products and the benefits of skin nourishment products in cosmetics is providing growth opportunities for the skincare segment.
Strategic Insights
Report Coverage - Halal Cosmetics Market
Report Coverage Details
Market Size Value in US$ 36,686.54 Million in 2022
Market Size Value by US$ 79,861.73 Million by 2028
Growth rate CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2028
Forecast Period 2022-2028
Base Year 2022
No. of Pages 150
No. of Tables 83
No. of Charts & Figures 83
Historical data available Yes
Segments covered Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Report Spotlights
• Progressive trends in the halal cosmetics industry to help players develop effective long-term strategies
• Business growth strategies adopted by companies to secure growth in developed and developing markets
• Quantitative analysis of the global halal cosmetics market from 2019 to 2028
• Estimation of the demand for halal cosmetics across various industries
• PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict the market growth
• Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and the demand for halal cosmetics
• Market trends and outlook, coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the halal cosmetics market
• Understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to the global halal cosmetics market growth, aiding in the decision-making process
• The halal cosmetics market size at various nodes of market
• Detailed overview and segmentation of the global halal cosmetics market and its industry dynamics
• The halal cosmetics market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities
The "Global Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global halal cosmetics market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation. The market is segmented based on product type, category, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into skincare, haircare, makeup, and others.
The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019. As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico are among the most affected countries in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~81,159,096 confirmed cases and 1,791,246 total deaths across the world. The pandemic is adversely affecting various industries across the world due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.
