Free-from Food Market 2022-2027: Industry Growth Rate (7.63% ), Share Analysis, Trends and Forecast

Free-from Food Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Free-from Food Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global free-from food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.63% during 2022-2027. Free-from food includes clean-label edible product that is prepared and targeted to consumers suffering from food allergy. It comprises allergen-free, genetically modified organism (GMO)-free, gluten-free, vegan, and lactose-free food products. It follows strict cultivation standards, is subject to various laws and regulations and is free from pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, antibiotics, and hormones. Some of the commonly free-from food variants include a wide range of fruits and vegetables, cereals and pulses, and meat and dairy products. At present, they are easily available across online retail stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and convenience stores.

Global Free-from Food Industry Growth Analysis:

The rising health consciousness among the masses majorly drives the global market. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of numerous lifestyle diseases, such as obesity, cardiovascular ailments, and diabetes. With the growing concerns regarding the presence of synthetic additives, GMOs, and preservatives in processed food products, this is providing a boost to the demand for clean-label food products, thereby impacting the market growth. Along with this, the rising population suffering from lactose and gluten intolerance, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyle choices, especially among the millennials, is catalyzing the demand on the global level. Moreover, numerous celebrity endorsements promoting the consumption of vegan, low-calorie, and gluten-free food products and the increasing popularity of social media, are creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and escalating consumption of packaged and frozen food products.

Key market segmentation:

Competitive Landscape :

• Alpro UK Limited

• Conagra Brands, Inc.

• Danone SA

• Doves Farm Food Limited

• Schar AG/SpA

• Ener-G Foods, Inc.

• General Mills, Inc

• GreenSpace Brands, Inc.

• Hain Celestial Group Inc.

• Mondelez International.

Breakup by Type:

• Dairy-Free

• Gluten-Free

• Lactose-Free

• Other

Breakup by End Product:

• Bakery & Confectionary

• Dairy-free Foods

• Snacks

• Beverages

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Channels

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Free-from Food Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Free-from Food Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

