Victoria Spray Foam Insulation Experts Discuss Insulation R-Values

Closed cell spray foam is considered to have the best R-value of any insulation type, with an R-value of around 6.5 per inch.”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The insulation experts at HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. regularly educate their clients and the general public about topics relating to insulation. Recently, they've been getting a lot of questions about R-values and which type of insulation has the highest R-value. They took to their blog to update readers on the topic.
They begin by explaining, "There are a few different things to consider when choosing insulation, including the type of insulation, the R-value, and the thickness. The type of insulation you choose will depend on a number of factors, including the climate you live in, the type of home you have, and your budget. Some common types of insulation include fiberglass, batt and poly, and spray foam."
Then, they went on to explain how R-value relates to insulation:
"The R-value is a measure of an insulation's ability to resist heat flow. The higher the R-value, the better the insulation. The R-value of insulation varies depending on the type and thickness of the insulation. The thickness of insulation also varies depending on the type of insulation and the R-value you're looking for. For example, fiberglass insulation is available in a range of thicknesses, from 3 inches to 12 inches."
They also add that it's important to consider both the R-value and the thickness to ensure the best possible performance when choosing insulation.
As for the best R-value insulation, they share that, "Closed cell spray foam is considered to have the best R-value of any insulation type, with an R-value of around 6.5 per inch. This means that it's able to resist heat flow better than other types of insulation, making it a great choice for both new construction and retrofit projects."
They explain that fiberglass is also a good option for insulation, with an R-value of around 3.1-3.4 per inch. Batt and poly insulation are also good choices that offer R-values of around 3-4 per inch.
Lastly, they highlight that the R-value of fiberglass can vary depending on the density of the material. This means higher density fiberglass will have a higher R-value than lower density fiberglass.
