The Woods at Parkside Released a New Guide on the Addictive Nature of Nootropic Drugs
EINPresswire.com/ --
The Woods at Parkside just released a new guide covering nootropic drugs and what people should know about nootropic drug addiction. And as most nootropics are used to enhance performance, many people may take these drugs without being aware of possibly becoming addicted to them.
Nootropics, otherwise known as “smart drugs,” are often prescribed to combat attention disorders such as ADHD. However, other drugs of this nature are often used to enhance performance at work, school, or even for playing video games.
While enhancing performance may seem like a good thing, using nootropics to achieve this can become a problem if addiction develops. And though many of these drugs may be looked at as a way to help people live a better life, some nootropics can be dangerous at high doses.
Some nootropics are available in the form of supplements that can be obtained over the counter. But others are only available with a prescription. A few nootropics that a doctor may prescribe to a patient are:
• Adderall
• Axura
• Provigil
• Ritalin
• Nuvigill
• Adzennys
• Dexedrine
It’s also important to note that while many nootropic drugs have been prescribed to help with medical conditions such as narcolepsy, ADHD, dyslexia, and other conditions, no major studies have been performed to prove the effectiveness of boosting mental alertness in people without the aforementioned conditions.
Nootropics also come with side effects. And as many of these drugs fall into the stimulant category, some side effects can be alarming such as tingling sensations, ringing of the ears, chest pains, increased body temperature, irregular heartbeat, panic attacks, and hypomania.
Severe side effects can also manifest with the habitual use of nootropics. And these may also include inflammation of the heart valves, stomach ulcers, difficulty breathing, memory loss, and vitamin deficiencies among many others.
Like any substance, dependency may develop with nootropic drugs. And this may require rehab therapy to correct.
Serving Columbus Ohio and nearby areas and The Woods at Parkside offers many levels of rehab and detox therapy along with treatment programs for individuals of all ages and backgrounds. The professional team provides expert care and will recommend the best program for each patient.
If you’re interested in learning more about nootropic drug addiction, you can visit The Woods at Parkside via the company website.
William Slover
The Woods at Parkside just released a new guide covering nootropic drugs and what people should know about nootropic drug addiction. And as most nootropics are used to enhance performance, many people may take these drugs without being aware of possibly becoming addicted to them.
Nootropics, otherwise known as “smart drugs,” are often prescribed to combat attention disorders such as ADHD. However, other drugs of this nature are often used to enhance performance at work, school, or even for playing video games.
While enhancing performance may seem like a good thing, using nootropics to achieve this can become a problem if addiction develops. And though many of these drugs may be looked at as a way to help people live a better life, some nootropics can be dangerous at high doses.
Some nootropics are available in the form of supplements that can be obtained over the counter. But others are only available with a prescription. A few nootropics that a doctor may prescribe to a patient are:
• Adderall
• Axura
• Provigil
• Ritalin
• Nuvigill
• Adzennys
• Dexedrine
It’s also important to note that while many nootropic drugs have been prescribed to help with medical conditions such as narcolepsy, ADHD, dyslexia, and other conditions, no major studies have been performed to prove the effectiveness of boosting mental alertness in people without the aforementioned conditions.
Nootropics also come with side effects. And as many of these drugs fall into the stimulant category, some side effects can be alarming such as tingling sensations, ringing of the ears, chest pains, increased body temperature, irregular heartbeat, panic attacks, and hypomania.
Severe side effects can also manifest with the habitual use of nootropics. And these may also include inflammation of the heart valves, stomach ulcers, difficulty breathing, memory loss, and vitamin deficiencies among many others.
Like any substance, dependency may develop with nootropic drugs. And this may require rehab therapy to correct.
Serving Columbus Ohio and nearby areas and The Woods at Parkside offers many levels of rehab and detox therapy along with treatment programs for individuals of all ages and backgrounds. The professional team provides expert care and will recommend the best program for each patient.
If you’re interested in learning more about nootropic drug addiction, you can visit The Woods at Parkside via the company website.
William Slover
The Woods at Parkside
+1 7326704700
email us here