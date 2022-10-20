The Woods at Parkside Released a New Guide on How to Stay Safe When Pregnant and Detoxing from Drugs
The Woods at Parkside has just released information on how to safely detox from drugs while pregnant for those seeking help. And though choosing to detox from drugs when pregnant is a wise decision, this can be difficult for the mother and dangerous for the baby as well.
Many people may believe that simply stopping drug use once becoming pregnant is the simple solution. But the fact is that detoxing alone or going “cold turkey” can increase stress levels and cause harm to the fetus. This is why it’s recommended that for the safety of both the mother and the child, detoxing be done in a supervised setting.
Medically supervised detox for pregnant women looking to stop drug use is beneficial in many ways. And this is because withdrawals can be painful and dangerous. In these situations, medications may be used in order to allow a pregnant mother to detox safely without harming the child in the process.
During pregnancy, detoxing may also require around-the-clock care. And it’s during this critical time that complications may arise. Detox programs often include 24/7 nursing care, and this can be a great benefit if the mother feels any pain, discomfort, or mental anguish during detox.
During detox, trained medical staff will assess the mother’s overall condition and develop the best plan for detox for the specific situation. As such, a pregnant mother may be asked to provide the following information:
• Frequency of drug use
• What kind of substances have been used
• Last time use occurred
• History of medical problems
• History of substance abuse
• Current prescriptions
Knowing as much about a patient’s background as possible will help the medical staff with preparing for detox, and for treatment as the pregnant mother gets closer to giving birth.
Located in Gahanna, Ohio, The Woods at Parkside offers many levels of rehabilitation therapy and treatment programs for individuals of all backgrounds including pregnant mothers. The professional team provides expert care and will recommend the best detox program for each patient.
For those wanting to learn more about detox programs for pregnant mothers, you can visit The Woods at Parkside via the company website.
