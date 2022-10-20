The Woods at Parkside Releases a New Guide on Alcoholic Cardiomyopathy and How Chronic Drinking Affects the Heart
The Woods at Parkside just released a new guide about how chronic alcoholism can affect the heart. And though there have been studies that show how moderate drinking can lower the risk for heart disease, drinking heavily can have the opposite effect.
Alcoholic cardiomyopathy is a condition that changes the shape of the heart due to heavy alcohol consumption. And over time, the heart muscle will eventually stretch to the point that it weakens considerably – reducing the heart’s capacity to adequately pump oxygen throughout the body.
Heavy alcohol use and binge drinking can create alcoholic cardiomyopathy over time. And if drinking is not slowed or stopped altogether, this condition will worsen.
Additionally, genetic mutations may also play a role that contributes to alcoholic cardiomyopathy. Specific genetic mutations can cause the body to process alcohol slower than the average person, and this can ultimately cause problems with the heart.
If an individual has developed alcoholic cardiomyopathy, he or she may exhibit the following symptoms:
• Chest pains
• Pressure in arteries
• Heart palpitations
• Lightheadedness
• Fainting
• Swelling of lower extremities
• Loss of appetite
• Trouble breathing
When symptoms like these are evident, it’s a clear sign that medical treatment should be sought out, and a proper diagnosis needs to be made so that a treatment and care regimen can begin.
While quitting drinking may seem to be the obvious solution, the treatment for alcoholic cardiomyopathy may also include medications to help alleviate symptoms. However, there is no current cure for alcoholic cardiomyopathy and the only solution is to have a heart transplant.
Another solution is a detox program to help with quitting alcohol. And this is often recommended because the withdrawals from alcohol can be quite severe especially if an individual has consumed alcohol heavily for many years.
A facility located in Gahanna, Ohio, The Woods at Parkside can offer several levels of rehabilitation therapy and treatment programs for patients of all backgrounds. The professional team at The Woods at Parkside provides expert care and can help with treatment for alcoholic cardiomyopathy.
If you’d like to learn more about alcoholic cardiomyopathy, you can visit The Woods at Parkside via the company website.
