Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Released a New Guide on How Functional Medicine can Help with Weight Loss
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine has just released a new guide with information regarding long-term solutions for achieving a healthy weight through the assistance of functional medicine. And as obesity has been on the rise across the country, this is valuable information for anyone struggling to maintain a healthy weight.
Weight gain can be caused by many factors. But sometimes an unhealthy weight gain could be a sign of underlying health issues that an individual may not even know about. This is why working with a doctor can help to find the cause of unhealthy weight gain and offer solutions.
While diet and exercise are certainly the most popular remedies to weight gain, functional medicine considers more than just a change in diet or a workout regimen. In fact, functional medicine considers other factors that could be causes of unhealthy weight gain such as the following:
• Gut health
• Thyroid issues
• Stress level
• Sleep quality
• Mental health
• Toxin exposure
• Daily activity levels
• Hormones
• Nutrient deficiency
In order for a patient to achieve a sustainable and healthy weight, a full picture of overall health needs to be closely studied. And this is what functional medicine offers for those looking to lose weight and address any health concerns they may have.
Other underlying health issues may also be a factor in unhealthy weight gain. And this can include hormonal imbalances, hypothyroidism, sleep apnea, depression, Cushing’s disease, and several others. But without a thorough medical diagnosis, these underlying causes may go undetected and may ultimately have adverse effects on one’s health.
If an individual notices a range of symptoms that arise alongside unhealthy weight gain, this is a sign that a medical diagnosis may be required. And the sooner the better.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine takes a holistic approach to health care and treats the underlining conditions of each patient with specific, restorative care. The professionals at Tri-Cities understand the tools and techniques that can help you to live your healthiest life.
To learn more about how functional medicine can help with weight loss, you can visit Tri-Cities Functional Medicine via the company website.
