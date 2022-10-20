Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases a New Guide on Recognizing the Signs of Cannabis Use Disorder
EINPresswire.com/ --
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital's new guide references the use of cannabis and how this drug can become addictive along with disrupting one’s life. And as the popularity of cannabis use grows across the country, this information illuminates a growing issue.
Though cannabis has been touted for its medicinal qualities, many states across the country have legalized the drug for recreational use. But the high dosage of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – the psychoactive chemical that causes euphoria – can become addictive.
Cannabis use disorder can be limiting and cause significant disruptions in one’s life. Correspondingly, there are several signs and symptoms of this type of disorder including but not limited to excessive cravings, insomnia, and withdrawal from social activities.
When weed is used regularly, a dependency may develop. And like any addictive substance, this can produce powerful cravings. These cravings can cause undue stress or anxiety to manifest in one’s life. And if proper steps aren’t taken, the cravings may be debilitating enough to disrupt one’s life.
Certain strains of cannabis may also make it feel quite effortless to fall asleep at night. And when an individual habitually uses cannabis as a sleep aid, stopping the use of the drug may trigger long bouts of insomnia, or the inability to get adequate rest. When the body and mind cannot rest properly, fatigue and a host of other physiological problems may begin to manifest.
Some individuals may also withdraw completely from social environments if cannabis use disorder is evident. This can also include disregarding family obligations or responsibilities at work. In these situations, an individual may place attaining cannabis and cannabis use above important priorities. And it is not uncommon for cannabis use disorder to replace things, activities, or people that once played a central role in one’s life.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital serves communities and individuals who suffer from mental health issues and recurring disorders. Located in Southern Ohio, Georgetown Behavioral Hospital seeks to meet the needs of anyone who wishes to cope with psychiatric illness.
For more information on cannabis use disorder, you can visit Georgetown Behavioral Hospital via their company site.
William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital's new guide references the use of cannabis and how this drug can become addictive along with disrupting one’s life. And as the popularity of cannabis use grows across the country, this information illuminates a growing issue.
Though cannabis has been touted for its medicinal qualities, many states across the country have legalized the drug for recreational use. But the high dosage of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – the psychoactive chemical that causes euphoria – can become addictive.
Cannabis use disorder can be limiting and cause significant disruptions in one’s life. Correspondingly, there are several signs and symptoms of this type of disorder including but not limited to excessive cravings, insomnia, and withdrawal from social activities.
When weed is used regularly, a dependency may develop. And like any addictive substance, this can produce powerful cravings. These cravings can cause undue stress or anxiety to manifest in one’s life. And if proper steps aren’t taken, the cravings may be debilitating enough to disrupt one’s life.
Certain strains of cannabis may also make it feel quite effortless to fall asleep at night. And when an individual habitually uses cannabis as a sleep aid, stopping the use of the drug may trigger long bouts of insomnia, or the inability to get adequate rest. When the body and mind cannot rest properly, fatigue and a host of other physiological problems may begin to manifest.
Some individuals may also withdraw completely from social environments if cannabis use disorder is evident. This can also include disregarding family obligations or responsibilities at work. In these situations, an individual may place attaining cannabis and cannabis use above important priorities. And it is not uncommon for cannabis use disorder to replace things, activities, or people that once played a central role in one’s life.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital serves communities and individuals who suffer from mental health issues and recurring disorders. Located in Southern Ohio, Georgetown Behavioral Hospital seeks to meet the needs of anyone who wishes to cope with psychiatric illness.
For more information on cannabis use disorder, you can visit Georgetown Behavioral Hospital via their company site.
William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital
+1 7326704700
email us here