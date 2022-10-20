REELVE, a New Electric Vehicle Manufacturer, Has Launched a Crowdfunding Campaign to Build its Prototype Vz5 Model SUV

Vz5 Model SUV

“Driving Towards a Cleaner Tomorrow”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REEVLE Inc., a recent electric car manufacturing startup, is launching a crowdfunding campaign to gain traction towards their goal of creating and building the prototype of their latest car, the Vz5 Model SUV. This vehicle will be designed to be fully electric and will be built with recycled materials.

REELVE is an innovative and inspirational electric car manufacturer whose goal is to become the first ever electric car producer that builds their designs from recycled materials. These materials will mostly be sourced locally within the U.S, along with a few exceptions.

The Vz5 Model SUV will be created to fit the needs of every individual and still showcase a luxurious and groundbreaking take on a functional vehicle. It will feature a substantially spacious interior, minimalist design, and modern technology.

“Fully electric, luxurious, and harmonious for everyone’s lifestyle.”

The vehicle will display a majestic interior and exterior that hosts a variety of lighting options and other device options to help you ride in comfort for both long and short distances. Additionally, the central control system is a suspended touchscreen which contributes significantly to the Vz5 Model’s expansive and advanced design.

Furthermore, REELVE has made it a point to ensure that the Vz5 Model SUV will contain a vast amount of safety features so you can feel relaxed and comfortable on the road. Included in the design are safety measures such as

• Cruise Control

• Traffic Congestion Assistance

• Automatic Emergency Braking

• Collision Warning

• Lane Changing Assist

• Blind Spot Detection

The vehicle also contains a Combined Charging System (CCS) to allow for a quick charge. The battery of the Vz5 Model can have a rapid charge of 80% in as little as 20 minutes.

“Together, we can leave the world in a more stable and better state for future generations, which should be able to enjoy life to the fullest.”

REELVE Inc’s sole purpose is to design and create an electric car that genuinely cares about saving the environment and making a better world for future generations to come. With its unique and high-end design, top-notch safety features, and components being sourced from recycled materials, the Vz5 Model is an electric car that will change car manufacturing forever.

Visit reevle.com for more information regarding the latest fully electric car model, the Vz5 SUV. You can also learn more about REELVE and its history and future vision as a manufacturer.

Lastly, you can participate in REELVE’s crowdfunding campaign for the invention, design, and production of the Vz5 Model SUV by going to the platforms Kickstarter, Indiegogo, Fundly, Gofunding, and Wefunder.