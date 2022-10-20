LinkMed to Provide First At-Home Fertility Monitoring in U.S.
Landmark Announcement to be Made at 2022 Reproductive Medicine Congress
We are helping revolutionize fertility and early pregnancy care by applying highly advanced, cost-effective mobile imaging technology.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, women in the United States will have access to at-home and at-work medical monitoring for fertility and early pregnancy, thanks to the groundbreaking formation of a medical start-up company – LinkMed.
— Liteng Xu, LinkMed CEO
Representatives of Link Mobile Medical Solution, Inc. (LinkMed) to make the landmark announcement during the October 2022 Scientific Congress of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) in Anaheim, California. The new company, known as LinkMed (https://www.linkmed-inc.com), becomes the nation’s first to offer remote medical imaging for monitoring a woman’s fertility and early-pregnancy status – services never before available in the American reproductive medicine landscape. The company will perform sonograms and blood draws from the comfort of patients’ own homes or from other settings – like at-work offices – convenient to patients.
“We are helping revolutionize fertility and early pregnancy care by applying highly advanced, cost-effective mobile imaging technology to give clinicians information more dependable than that obtained from traditional methods and systems,” says LinkMed CEO Liteng Xu. “Our mobile technology creates sharper, higher quality scans with greater diagnostic value.”
The LinkMed software platform also serves as a basis for the development of a new, powerful app connecting fertility and pregnancy patients with clinical providers, much as Uber connects its drivers with riders, Xu stated. “Physicians are able to use the platform to make notes on imaging results and alert patients. Patients, too, can access the software to comment on findings and query their providers.”
As an at-home diagnostic provider, LinkMed employs skilled phlebotomists and accredited, registered diagnostic medical sonographers who specialize in fertility and pregnancy assessment in remote locations. Patients have the option of making appointments online, by phone, or by email. After the scanning is performed, the platform sends results via email to both patients and their doctors and stores the information in a secure LinkMed portal, readily accessible to patients.
The company is entering a global fertility market where demand in general for convenient, portable, and remote medical technology and services is growing exponentially. A recent industry report from Mordor Intelligence attributes this demand as one reason for the mobile imaging market’s forecasted annual compound growth rate of 5.1 percent between now and 2027.
Earlier this year (2022), growth strategy consulting firm Frost & Sullivan indicated mobile medical systems offer “rapid, accurate, and effective diagnosis…with the ability to improve patients’ health outcomes.” Other experts cite the safety and flexibility in scheduling of mobile imaging technology.
LinkMed’s entry into the mobile imaging market taps an unmet need among U.S. patients requiring fertility and pregnancy monitoring, Xu said. The company currently offers four major areas of service:
• Assessment of patients who desire to know their current fertility status. Such information is particularly useful for potential egg donors, cancer patients, and those considering the possibility of invitro fertilization (IVF).
• In-cycle IVF monitoring because IVF patients, including surrogates, must undergo regular monitoring for the duration of their cycle.
• Post-operative evaluation of patients who have undergone a fertilization procedure, such as egg retrieval or transfer.
• Monitoring of early pregnancies – up to 14 weeks gestation.
•
Because proper fertility monitoring involves both scanning and blood assessment, LinkMed offers same-day, at-home blood draws and testing. The blood is evaluated for hormone levels to ensure the best chances of a successful pregnancy.
Although LinkMed now serves only California and bordering cities in Nevada, representatives indicate the company is positioned to grow rapidly to other parts of the country, beginning in 2023.
Link Mobile Medical Solution, Inc., doing business as LinkMed, is the first provider of at-home mobile medical imaging for fertility and early pregnancy patients in the U.S. Although LinkMed pregnancy monitoring currently ends at 14 weeks, gestation, the company plans eventually to expand its services to address all obstetrics and gynecology needs. https://www.linkmed-inc.com
Geoffrey Hawes
LinkMed
+1 (949) 490-1909
email us here