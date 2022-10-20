Living Corporate Launches Exciting New Website to Champion Underrepresented Voices
Workshop Built, the brand growth agency, has redesigned a new website for Living Corporate, a multimedia platform for championing underrepresented voices.
This project has an important social impact component, and we needed to get it right. Living Corporate’s new online home flawlessly represents the brand’s purposefulness and inspiring vision.”CARLSBAD, CA, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workshop Built, the brand growth agency, has redesigned a new website for Living Corporate, a podcast network and platform for championing underrepresented voices. With boldness and confidence, the new design delivers a powerful and engaging experience for young professionals to explore their communities and find the motivation to reach their goals in the corporate world.
Workshop Built was tasked to redesign and rebuild Living Corporate’s website to create an inviting and media-rich experience that would encourage users to engage with the network’s diverse offerings, elevating the environment to become a value-led community.
Embracing the boldness of individuality, Workshop Built’s process began with a deep dive into Living Corporate’s audience, discovering what they expected from their online networks. This helped establish the user identity and purpose, guiding the team’s strategic thinking. The Living Corporate team worked alongside Workshop Built to facilitate this process and refine the strategy.
The confident new design is guided by Living Corporate’s rich sense of purpose and its profound vision. The media-rich environment utilizes brand photography and videography that is imbued with diversity to represent the community Living Corporate serves and celebrate the individuality of its user base. Through the selective use of vivid pink, orange and warm brown that stand out against the mainly monochromatic color palette, the design embraces distinctiveness and the courage it takes to stand out. The clear navigation invites users to seamlessly journey through the site, providing a doorway to the diverse array of thought leadership, media, and events to be discovered. The dynamic multimedia elements, including animations and an oversized cursor, represent the platform's identity as a living, ever-growing network.
Zach Nunn, Living Corporate’s founder, comments, “Workshop Built was chosen for this project for their understanding of how branding is integral to business growth. They combined creativity with strategic thinking to deliver a beautiful and engaging website that exceeded my expectations and brought my vision to life. The rebuilt website emanates individuality and diversity and provides a home for black and brown folks to discover content that explores the lives of marginalized employees at work.”
“Living Corporate provides underrepresented communities an opportunity to learn, discover and grow within a community that can help them thrive,” says Robert Laplante at Workshop Built. “This project has an important social impact component, and we needed to get it right. We’re pleased to say that Living Corporate’s new online home flawlessly represents the brand’s purposefulness and inspiring vision.”
