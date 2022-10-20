Cyclomedia Wins RFP for Salem, Oregon

Cyclomedia data capture vehicle Cyclomedia announces Asset Inventory and Pavement Analysis project with City of Salem, Oregon.

Asset Inventory and Pavement Analysis

MIDDLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyclomedia, the leading provider of accurate geospatial imagery-data and data analytics is proud to announce that it has recently been awarded a major contract for the City of Salem, Oregon. Cyclomedia was selected from among five (5) bidders vying for the contract.

This will enable the city to support its Public Works mission more efficiently as it continues to rapidly expand and incorporate new areas into its jurisdiction. This mission specifically includes:

• Asset Inventory and Management

• Pavement Analysis and Management

• General Maintenance

• Capital Improvement Planning

This expansive project will include Cyclomedia’s best-in-class street level imagery and advanced terrestrial mobile LiDAR with high resolution visualization, including approximately 1,000 miles of data in the City’s Urban Growth Boundary footprint. Additionally, through advanced analytics, attributed inventory of 16 different community asset types e.g. traffic signs, lighting, fire hydrants will be accessible to the city. Finally, the third major component of deliverables will include an automated, ASTM-based pavement analysis covering approximately 735 miles of data within the city limits.

“The importance of this Cyclomedia partnership cannot be understated,” says Mark Becktel, Assistant Director of Public Works. ”We have just recently implemented new asset management software, so getting a ground truth understanding of the community assets sooner rather than later is critical. Cyclomedia was selected because they uniquely checked every key evaluation box, including high quality imagery and data, automation, interoperability of data with existing systems, remote desktop access for virtual field visits and technology leadership that will enable us to responsibly manage our geographic expansion going forward.”

“Public Works is the lifeblood of every community, and we consider it one of the sweet spots for showcasing our unique value,” says Danny Hendren – Senior Sales Director, Local Government at Cyclomedia. “We take the ultimate satisfaction that a forward-thinking community such as Salem has chosen Cyclomedia to be its partner in addressing current and future challenges.”