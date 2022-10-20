Actual SEO Media, Inc. On the Importance of Anchor Text

Prioritizing SEO earlier on can help your business grow in the long term. Optimize website content to focus on specific keywords that are related to the business or niche. Search Engine Optimization is one way to increase online visibility for your business.

Links help with navigating between pages on a website. Anchor text is an important detail that aid in that process.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the process of search engine optimization (SEO), internal linking and each link's anchor text are essential parts of clear navigation within the website. Internal link building is the process of linking one page to an existing page or by creating a new page and then linking to it from another page. Internal links are important for two reasons:

1. They help search engines better understand the website's structure and its relation to other pages and websites.

2. They help users navigate the website and find the information they're looking for.

Internal links are often overlooked in terms of SEO, but they can benefit any website. If a business has a large website, internal linking can help search engine crawlers index all of the pages and make it easier for visitors to find what they came for.



What is Anchor Text?

An important and overlooked detail for internal linking is anchor text. Anchor text is the visible, clickable text in a hyperlink. It's the text that users see and click on when they're taken to a new page or website. Anchor text is important for SEO because it tells search engines what the linked page is about.

Previously, having anchor texts match exactly with the keyword would help with ranking on the first page. However, doing that now will trigger a Google penalty. Now, there are several kinds of anchor text that websites can use to link to other pages safely.

- Exact Match – The anchor text matches exactly with the keyword the page is targeting. For example, "dog grooming" links to a page about dog grooming.

- Partial Match – The anchor text is a variation of the keyword on the linked page. For example, "cat training" goes to a page about dog and cat training.

- Branded – The anchor text uses a brand name. For example, "Instagram" goes to an Instagram page.

- Generic – The anchor text uses a generic "click here" type of setup.

- Images – Images can also be considered anchor text, but a user would just click on the image to be sent to another page. In that case, Google would use the image's alt text as the anchor text.

- Naked Link – Using a URL as the text itself without using a related phrase or something similar.



What to Do & Not to Do with Anchor Text

There are several points to remember when deciding on the appropriate anchor text for a link. Luckily, Google has given a few basic guidelines on what types of anchor text are appropriate and won't trigger a penalty.

According to Google, the chosen anchor text should be descriptive and concise. It should be long enough to provide context for users and search engines but not too long to look spammy.

1. Ensure that the anchor text is relevant to the page it'll be linking to. Irrelevant anchor text can make navigation confusing for both users and search engines.

2. Vary the anchor text. Using the same or similar anchor text repeatedly can be considered spammy by users and search engines alike.

3. Keep the anchor text to as few words as possible. Try not to make the anchor text an entire sentence. All the anchor text needs to do is provide some context as to where it's going, not describe its entire life story.

4. Make the anchor text as natural as possible. Trying to game the system by stuffing keywords into the anchor text will only garner a penalty from Google. On the flip side, only using "click here" gives little context to users and search engines and looks unnatural in the end.

5. Steer clear of linking cross-linking excessively. Having too many links going to and from the same set of pages looks suspicious in the eyes of users and search engines.

6. Format the links so that they're easy for users to spot. Having links that look like the text makes it inconvenient for users.

Although most people brush over anchor text, it is an important aspect of website navigation. As the visible, clickable part of a hyperlink, it provides a glimpse of the pages that users and search engines could find themselves on. If configured right, it acts like a peephole to see what's on the other side of the door. It makes it much easier for users to find what they're looking for and for search engines to properly index pages on a website.

