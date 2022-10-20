Maxi-sponsored Boxing Week supports Texas women and children at risk from abuse
Attending women and young people were also given introductory classes in boxing and other contact sports.
Money transfer service Maxi hopes to empower women and young people in the Latino community through The Boxing Showcase.
We are proud to support Latino entrepreneurs like Jose Lopez, from The Boxing Showcase, who has a vision to help Latino talent.”IRVING, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular money transfer service Maxi recently sponsored Texas-based The Boxing Showcase to help promote emerging talent in the boxing world. The sponsorship extended to their Boxing Week tradition that reaches out to women and children across the Dallas Metro Area who are at risk from abuse.
Through a weeklong series of events, The Boxing Showcase helped empower over 300 vulnerable members of the Latino community. It also contributed to encouraging emerging talent at the Boxing Week’s climax, Regal Fight Night.
Founded by Latinos, with Latino customers at its heart, Maxi (Maxitransfers LLC) facilitates money transfers between the USA and Latin America. For over two decades, the company has connected Latinos working in the States with their families. Based in Irving, Texas, Maxi has a network of over 3,000 agents in 47 US states.
Event organizer, The Boxing Showcase, is committed to improving community welfare through sport by creating opportunities in the boxing industry for young people.
During Boxing Week, gyms in Dallas and Mesquite (namely Del Bosque Boxing Gym, New Era Boxing, and R&R Boxing Gym) opened their doors for sessions aimed at eradicating violence against women and child bullying.*
Professional boxers at the events delivered a message of ‘achieving your dreams through discipline, sacrifice, and perseverance’. The attending women and young people were also given introductory classes in boxing and other contact sports.
The Regal Fight Night took place in the Indoor Soccer World, Mesquite, on September 24th. More than 1,000 spectators were ringside for a quality evening with pyrotechnics and boxers from across the USA and further afield, including Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.
José López, Senior President of Boxing Showcase, said that they wanted to bring people together. “The gyms connect with the community through Boxing Week. We believe boxing can turn lives around – vulnerable people can become a positive force in society. On top of that, the Regal Fight Night is a unique opportunity for up-and-coming boxers, who we are bringing in front of a global audience.”
Susan Salgado, Maxi’s VP of Marketing, said, “We understand what it’s like to be far from home, missing special moments, and working hard to support loved ones. In our Latin roots is a common story of resilience, hard work, and never giving up. That’s why we are proud to support Latino entrepreneurs like Jose Lopez, from The Boxing Showcase, who has a vision to help Latino talent.”
Ms Salgado continued, “The Boxing Week sessions prior to fight night were our real motivation. These strengthen the heart of the community – women, often mothers and homemakers, and the youth who are our future. We want to give back and galvanize the Latino community through this positive model.”
*Note: About one in three Latinas (34.4%) will experience violence from her partner during her lifetime. One in 12 Latinas (8.6%) has experienced domestic abuse in the previous 12 months. Source: esperanzaunited.org Latinas and Intimate Partner Violence Evidence-Based Facts 2021
