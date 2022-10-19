Druzes, Universal Peace Council and Scientology meet in Brussels

A delegation of the Universal Peace Council, a worldwide organization led by Cheikh Bader Kasem, well-known leader of the Druze Community in Israel visited the Church of Scientology Scientology, Druze, and Universal Peace Council sharing food for thought and the body.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A delegation of the Universal Peace Council, a worldwide organization led by Cheikh Bader Kasem, well-known leader of the Druze Community in Israel, came to Brussels for a meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. But their first visit was to the Churches of Scientology for Europe, based Boulevard Waterloo in Brussels.

They have been received by Reverend Eric Roux, Vice-President of the European Office of the Church of Scientology for Public Affair and Human Rights, and a good friend of Bader Kasem and the Druze Community.

Sheikh Bader Kasem started by announcing to his delegation: “In any country that I visit, I always start by paying a visit to the local Church of Scientology. You will see what one man, L. Ron Hubbard, has done, just one man to start with, and you will understand why I’m always inspired by his work. What one man can do to change the world is incredible”.

After being toured through the impressive premises of the Church, the whole delegation (from many countries: Israel, Palestine, Russia, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, UK, etc.) could ask questions about Scientology, and watch several videos that explain what the Scientology religion is and what Scientology does for peace and mutual understanding in the world.

Then they all gathered around a brotherly meal, and there had a rambling discussion, about peace, the Druze religion, Scientology, science, interfaith cooperation and many other things. They were all looking forward to useful cooperation towards a better world.

The Druzes have a secretive religion, where only the Druze people who are initiated can know the core secrets of it. Nevertheless, during an exchange between Bader Kasem and Eric Roux, they discussed the fact that Scientology teaches that you’re a spiritual being, and that you don’t die as such when your body dies. Past lives, and future lives are part of the knowledge of Scientology. To that the Druze leader answered:

“That’s a common knowledge. For Druzes, reincarnation is another chance for man to correct his soul. You don’t have to be Druze to correct your soul. You can be a Bahai, a Muslim, a Christian, a Scientologist.”

He added: “I love your way, and I respect your way. I believe in my own way, but Scientologists are my brothers, and Scientology is a brother religion for me.”

When they engaged on the discussion about world peace, the Sheikh stated:

“We teach our children to respect any religion, to love every man and woman as brothers and sisters. God created all the world. Where you’re born, you cannot choose. God sent you to this place for a period of time, it’s a mission for you. And you need to be loyal to the place you were born in, your birth country. But the problem with wars is that then, you have people from the same religion who fight each other. That’s crazy. Therefore, the only solution is peace. In this world, in this lifetime, you have to fulfill your mission, and then you can go to another mission. Therefore, in all religions, your life is considered to be a mission. We believe in one God who created this world, but you can choose the bad or the good.”