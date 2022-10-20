MyEListing.com Powers Largest Independent Broker Organization in the World, NAI Global
EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com (MEL), a free-to-use commercial real estate (CRE) platform for CRE professionals in all corners of the industry, has partnered with NAI Global to provide their commercial property listing and management solution.
NAI Global is the world’s largest independent broker organization, comprised of over 300 offices placed across the globe. They specialize in connecting their clients with the world’s most lucrative and data-backed commercial real estate investment opportunities across many asset classes, including the office, industrial, retail, land, and hospitality sectors.
Some of NAI Global’s notable services include acquisition advisory, disposition services for institutional and investor clients, debt placement, and connecting their clients with other professionals needed for seamless deal flow.
NAI Global will now rely on MyEListing.com to assist in those services by supplying their property listing solution as well as local market intelligence, like population demographics and comparable properties, allowing their clients to list, browse, update, and research property listings with a single tool.
MyEListing.com is entirely free to use. It aims to provide a transparent and easy-to-access entry point to the world of commercial real estate, providing the necessary resources and data to educate and guide users on CRE investments.
MyEListing.com also supports others in the industry, including Colliers, Cushman & Wakefield, and Avison Young.
MyEListing.com is an entirely free-to-use commercial real estate technology platform that removes all barriers to entry found within the commercial real estate space. Users, whether investors, sellers, lessors, lessees, agents, or brokers, can create a free account and receive unlimited access to accurate local market intelligence, all listings, comp software, customized property type alerts, and more
Brian Kidder
