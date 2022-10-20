Catholic Radio Indy Expands Radio Network, Adding WFCI Franklin 89.5 FM
Catholic Radio Indy, the local Catholic radio network in Central Indiana, expands its radio broadcast network by adding two new stations to its current three station network, doubling its broadcast reach.
The station’s expansion includes the acquisition of WFCI Franklin 89.5 FM, which has been purchased and approved by the FCC, and a second station, W2323DV Lafayette 94.3 FM, has moved to the final stages of approval.
Catholic Radio Indy’s programming will begin airing on 89.5 FM, the new Southside tower, by the end of October.
“This is a huge deal,” said Gordon Smith, the General Manager for the station and member of St. Maria Goretti Parish in Westfield. “Catholic Radio Indy is positioned to become the premiere ‘go-to’ for Catholic media and programming, and ultimately bring more souls to Christ through our local Catholic media network.” Smith said the recent acquisition of two new radio towers, expands the broadcast area to double its existing reach.
The number of people Catholic Radio Indy serves will almost double from 1.5 million to nearly 3 million, with about 400,000 of whom are Catholic. In addition to serving the Catholic audience, there are many who live in the broadcast areas that have never been exposed to Catholic teaching. Catholic Radio Indy has collected many stories over the years of people who have made conversions to the faith through the airwaves of Catholic Radio Indy since the station began broadcasting in 2004. “This is part of the ‘New Evangelization’ and the ‘New Springtime’ in the Church that St. John Paul, II, the Great spoke of during his lifetime,” said Smith.
The current broadcast coverage includes stations 89.1 FM, West-Central Indianapolis, and several counties to the West, 90.9 FM, Hamilton County (North of Indianapolis), and 98.3 FM, Anderson in Madison County. The two new stations, one on the North (94.3 FM) the other to the South (89.5 FM), adds more than 1.5 million people. The station to the South will broadcast from the middle of Johnson County, South of Indianapolis, and will cover all of Johnson County and into the Southern part of Marion County and Indianapolis.
Smith said, “We have been advised that this station has the potential to increase power from 1,100 watts to 5,000 watts, which would increase its broadcast coverage reaching five to six counties and far North into Marion County and as far south as Columbus, Indiana. We estimate that the new population pickup will be 1,384,000 with a Catholic audience of 180,000.”
The station to the North will cover all of Lafayette and West Lafayette and much of surrounding Tippecanoe County. “This is an area where there currently is no broadcast presence, and yet is the home of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana, seat of the local bishop, the Chancery office, a Catholic High School, three Catholic churches and the Cathedral in Lafayette, two Catholic churches and the Newman Center in West Lafayette, as well as Purdue University,” said Smith. “There are 140,000 people whom we will serve within this broadcast area alone, with an estimated 33,000 Catholics able to receive our broadcast signal clearly.”
Smith said he’s shared the good news of the expansion with both Indianapolis Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, and Bishop Timothy Doherty, bishop of the diocese of Lafayette-In-Indiana, and they are supportive and excited about how many more souls that can be reached through the local Catholic media network.
Catholic Radio Indy, is listener-supported, and has been broadcasting over the air for 19 years and is an Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) affiliate. The broadcast content consists of a combination of EWTN programming as well as Catholic Radio Indy’s locally-produced programming. Starting with one station in 2005, Catholic Radio Indy, with the recent acquisitions, has grown to five radio stations in the Central Indiana area and offers internet streaming and a mobile app to deliver its programming.
For more details about Catholic Radio Indy’s history, local programming, and podcasts, refer to Catholic Radio Indy Website at www.CatholicRadioIndy.org
