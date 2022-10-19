Submit Release
Crown Scores 2nd in the Americas in 2022 GRESB

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Realty Partners (“Crown”) is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 GRESB assessment. The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is the global standard for ESG benchmarking and reporting for listed property companies, private property funds, developers, and investors in real estate. It provides investors with validated data on which to evaluate, monitor, and manage ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts.

For the fourth consecutive year, Crown’s submission on behalf of its Core Fund of office properties achieved a 5-star rating. Crown outperformed its previous achievements with a score of 91 and an outstanding performance ranking of 2nd in its peer group of non-listed, core, closed end office in the Americas.

By reporting to this global benchmarking standard, Crown can monitor performance and continually raise the bar. This will help us build resilience and future-proof our portfolio, all while delivering outstanding office premises. “We appreciate that GRESB itself is always evolving,” said Erica Lam, Manager, Sustainability at Crown. “With the voluntary expanded topics around climate risk and resilience in this year’s main survey, we are able to gain insights that will help us better incorporate climate-related risks and opportunities into our processes.”

Looking forward, Crown plans to build on its learnings from the voluntary GRESB Resilience Module, recognizing the critical role for our industry in the climate transition. “The long-term value of our assets will be affected by how we navigate the global energy transition in the years ahead,” said Emily Hanna, Managing Partner, Investments. “We believe this will build resilience and future-proof our portfolio, all while growing the value of our investors' assets.”

