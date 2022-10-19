/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncast announced today that its solution has been selected by Tenafe, a leading-edge solid-state drive (SSD) controller company that will transform technology supporting data centers, edge computing, and client OEM.

"We are thrilled that our solution TymeDeck was selected by Tenafe, as it aims to innovate the ASIC R&D methodology," said Jerry Wang, CEO and founder of Syncast, Inc.

"Syncast's tools significantly automate the SoC design flow, aligning with Tenafe's highly efficient automation methodology for product development. We are delighted to work with Syncast over the long term in further innovation of our SoC development," said Mike Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Tenafe.

TymeDeck was selected based on its innovative features, including:

Test flow automation that offloads engineers from routine work.

Intelligent data extraction reveals critical information hidden within the EDA output data.

Sharable & reusable automation libraries speed up automation deployment.

About Syncast, Inc

SYNCAST is a hardware design automation service provider that offers a streamlined turnkey solution for your Asics semiconductor development management and field programmable gate array (FPGA) design. TymeDeck is our state-of-the-art application that automates your R&D workflow leveraging intelligent data extraction and an appealing UI for visualizing real-time quality metrics and project status ensuring your IC product are delivered on time with the highest quality.

For more information about Syncast, visit www.syncast.ai, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

For More Information about Tenafe, Visit www.tenafe.com

