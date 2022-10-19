Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,171 in the last 365 days.

Release of the President’s National Biodefense Strategy

Today the Administration is releasing its National Biodefense Strategy, which establishes a roadmap to help us plan for and protect against future biological threats, whether naturally occurring, accidental, or deliberate in origin.  It outlines a bold vision by transforming the Federal Government’s ability to prevent, detect, prepare for, respond to, and recover from outbreaks, together with our partners – including our international partners.

Infectious diseases that cross borders and disrupt societies are a threat to national security and global stability.  Over the last two years, we have seen the impact across America and around the world of diseases like COVID-19, which has resulted in millions of deaths and trillions of dollars of economic losses globally.  Beyond COVID-19, the global community is concurrently fighting outbreaks of monkeypox, polio, Ebola, highly pathogenic avian influenza, and other infectious diseases, stretching thin global resources and demonstrating gaps in our current preparedness – challenges that are aggravated by changes in global travel, land use, and climate.  Despite a nearly universal ban, some nations and groups continue seeking to turn the destructive power of disease to their own ends by developing biological weapons.  Preventing, detecting, and responding to biological threats regardless of source is a significant challenge – but it is one we cannot afford not to meet.

The National Biodefense Strategy recognizes that domestic action alone is insufficient to protect America’s health and security in an interconnected world.  It directs greater international attention and focus, including expanding sustainable and transparent capacity building, improving country-led and adequately financed health security, as well as actions to prevent the acquisition and use of biological weapons.

The State Department will play a critical role in advancing these efforts.  In order to achieve these goals, we must work together with our foreign partners to support and strengthen capacities to prevent, detect, and effectively respond to biological threats at their source and encourage prioritization of these issues around the world.

You just read:

Release of the President’s National Biodefense Strategy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.