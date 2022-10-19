Massachusetts Lt. Governor Karyn Polito to Keynote Blue Future Conference 2022

As Seaport Economic Council Chair, Lt. Governor Polito will bring a valuable perspective to conference discussions about the region’s marine economy.

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plymouth Foundation and ProMare today announced Massachusetts Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will keynote the Blue Future Conference 2022, Oct. 24-25, 2022, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Lt. Governor Polito is the Chair of the Seaport Economic Council, which awarded nearly $10.8 million in grants earlier this year to help coastal communities advance projects that benefit commercial maritime industries, improve resident and visitor access to waterfront assets, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and advance future dredging.

“We are honored and excited by Lt. Governor Polito’s participation in our inaugural Blue Future Conference,” said Stephen Cole, Director of The Plymouth Foundation for Economic Development. “Her insights in developing the Commonwealth’s marine economy will be incredibly relevant to the themes we’ll be discussing at our event next week.”

The Seaport Economic Council serves all 78 of the Commonwealth’s coastal communities. The Council awards grant funding to municipalities and other entities in support of projects that promote job creation and economic growth, transformative public-private partnerships, educational opportunities for young people, local economic development planning efforts, coastal infrastructure improvements, and the planning and permitting of saltwater dredging. With its most recent round of grants, the Seaport Economic Council has invested approximately $77 million through 164 grants in 54 coastal communities since 2015.

Lt. Governor Polito joins an exciting Blue Future 2022 program which includes speakers from across the marine economy, from organizations that include: Greensea Systems, Submergence Group LLC, NOAA Fisheries Service, MIT Sea Grant, Island Creek Oysters, Cape Cod Community College’s Center for Corporate & Professional Education, and MassHire South Shore Workforce Board.

Conference sponsors include Greensea Systems, Cape Cod 5, Cape Cod Community College, Silicon Sensing, The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, Tech Etch, Armach Robotics, Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, Massachusetts Marine Trades Educational Trust, Massachusetts Marine Trades Association and Tiny & Sons Auto Glass. Community partners include the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, Plymouth Department of Marine and Environmental Affairs, Plymouth Center for the Arts, the Cognitive Laboratory of Environment and Arts Research (CLEAR), NOAA Fisheries, Commonwealth of Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, Blue Institute Labs, Ryan Askew Web Design & Development, Ideaz Ablaze and Tango Group. Media partners for this event are PACTV and WATD 95.9-FM. For information on available sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/conference/#sponsors.

For full conference details, including the conference program, speakers, sponsors, vendors, venue and how to register, visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/conference/.

About the Plymouth Foundation

The Plymouth Foundation is a private non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life in the Plymouth, Massachusetts region through smart economic growth. The Foundation actively supports government and private-sector initiatives to attract, retain, and strengthen employment opportunities and increase the community’s commercial and industrial tax base.

Visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/ to learn more.

About ProMare

ProMare was established in 2001 to promote marine research and exploration throughout the world, The team is comprised of experienced archaeologists and marine professionals who execute a variety of research projects independently and in concert with academic, corporate, public, and governmental organizations and agencies that are designed to advance man’s knowledge of history and science. Learn more at http://www.promare.org/.

