Laticrete’s Chairman Rothberg Details Transitioning Family Business to Non-Family Leadership in New Video
Video Series Explores Struggles, Successes of America’s Largest Private Employer, Family BusinessesBETHANY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laticrete International Inc., a third-generation family-owned business and leader in the construction industry, has found a new leadership approach for the 65-year-old company, and it is outside the family.
In a new video by Family Enterprise USA, Laticrete Chairman David A. Rothberg details how during the pandemic a decision was made by the family to bring in non-family members to helm the company and guide it into the future.
In a wide-ranging discussion on family business management, Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA, and its sister organization, Policy and Taxation Group, both based in Washington DC., spoke with Rothberg about his family’s global company.
Laticrete, based here, has 2,000 employees with 24 facilities around the world. The company was founded by Dr. Henry Rothberg, a chemical engineer, who created a new system for installing tile. The company now specializes in adhesives for tile, masonry and stone installation and care, resinous and decorative floor finishes, concrete construction chemicals, and concrete restoration.
In the video, Rothberg touches on bringing in outside management, the company’s Evergreen Commitment to always be a family-owned business, its multi-generational employees, the critical issues facing family businesses, and managing a business that operates in over 100 countries.
“Our family, and the next generation, is very much involved in the business, but our goal is to have parallel governance for our company, both with the family, but also with outside advisors,” said Rothberg. “We want to create structures that affectively deal with many ethical and business issues that come up and we have a forum to handle both points of view,” he said.
America’s family businesses represent 59% of the country’s private workforce, or some 83.3 million U.S. jobs, research shows. In a recent survey by Family Enterprise USA, it was found family businesses in America consisted of 23.7% in manufacturing, 10.4% in construction/facilities, and 9.75% in real estate.
“This video series is all about telling the stories of America’s family businesses,” said Soldano. “There are many challenges multi-generational family businesses face just trying to survive,” she said. “Too often estate tax bills force families to sell, and over-regulation makes family businesses uncompetitive. These videos help bring some of those struggles to light.”
To watch the full interview with Laticrete Chairman Rothberg go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHIxWaTwK64&t=0s
