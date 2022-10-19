Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Increasing Demands for Technological Innovation

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market

Early adoption of immunoglobulin for the treatment of hypogammaglobulinemia are expected to boost the growth of this segment.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of autoimmune disorders across the globe and surge in demand for intravenous immunoglobulin for treating neurological disorders supplement the growth of the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market.

Request Sample Copy of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/325

The global intravenous immunoglobulin market accounted for $8,995 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,964 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

"Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market by Application (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Immunodeficiency Disease, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Inflammatory Myopathies, Specific Antibody Deficiency, Guillain - Barre Syndrome, and Others) and Type (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025"

Immunoglobulin (Ig) is a plasma-derived product, which is obtained from the serum of healthy donors. The isolated plasma product is clinically treated and purified to Ig, which can be further used in the treatment of patients with antibody deficiency. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) finds its application in various fields, including hematology, immunology, neurology, dermatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and rheumatology. The prevalence of a host of antibody deficiency disorders such as common variable immune deficiency (CVID), specific antibody deficiency, & hypogammaglobulinemia; increase in immunoglobulin indications; improved production & purification processes; growth in awareness toward antibody deficiency; and rare immune disorders among patient population drive the growth of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market.

The global IVIG market is driven by factors such as high prevalence of diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and hypogammaglobulinemia coupled with surge in geriatric population and rise in the number of hemophilic patients. In addition, increase in production of immunoglobulin with better plasma quality using advanced purification techniques is expected to supplement the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in IVIG products are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in the market in near future. However, stringent government regulations towards IVIG products and side effects associated with the use of IVIG impede the growth of the market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/325

Key Findings of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market:

Myasthenia gravis segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Hypogammaglobulinemia was the largest revenue contributor in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

North America dominated the global intravenous immunoglobulin market in 2017.

LAMEA is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2018-2025.

The key companies profiled in the report include Baxter International Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., LFB Group, Biotest AG, China Biologics Products, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Bayer AG. The other players included in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.; Behring GmbH; Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.; Option Care Enterprises, Inc.; ADMA Biologics, Inc.; and BioScrip, Inc.

Allied Market Research has segmented the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market report on the basis of procedure, application, end-user, and region:

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: help@alliedmarketresearch.com

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report

What is the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/325

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

