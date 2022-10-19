Epiq Expands Service Delivery Platform for Am Law 10 Firm to Provide Comprehensive Document Processing Support

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today its expanded relationship with an Am Law 10 firm.



Epiq previously worked with the law firm to provide support for its records management and information governance program, and will now also provide document processing services, practice area support, and proofreading services firm wide. The new Epiq team of more than 50 members dedicated to support the firm will be in the Phoenix and India Global Resource Centers (GRCs).

When selecting a strategic resource, the firm was seeking a highly skilled team that could create flexible administrative centers to support the firm and their attorneys – today and into the future. It was key for the firm to select a provider that could create an accessible and scalable team of resources enabling the firm to drive service excellence across their U.S. offices.

“Epiq is thrilled to have expanded our longstanding relationship with the firm,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President and General Manager of the Global Business Transformation Solutions business at Epiq. “Operational excellence is the foundation of our approach to service delivery. We believe that workforce innovation begins with a multi-faceted team and highly skilled talent, the alignment of strategic vision and organizational culture, as well as empowering a global approach.”

Epiq’s India, Phoenix, and Charlotte GRC locations cover multiple time zones, provide disaster recovery options, and tap into diverse talent pools. These secure centers of excellence increase Epiq’s ability to support clients 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year with overflow work, enterprise scanning, and shared services, such as document word processing, proofreading, marketing, virtual reception, call center, time entry, AP/AR, virtual administrative, and legal assistant support.

About Epiq Global Business Transformation Solutions

Epiq's Global Business Transformation Solutions (GBTS) division serves clients across private, public, and social sectors to drive organizational and operational innovation through business process outsourcing. Epiq's deep understanding of business operations enables transformation through office services, hospitality services, records management and information governance, administrative services, IT services, document-related workflows, hospitality, reception, and more.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Carrie Trent

Epiq, Director of Communications

Carrie.Trent@epiqglobal.com