Future Publishing Wins AdExchanger Award for Best Publisher First-Party Data Platform

Future’s Intelligent Audience Data Platform, Aperture, Wins One Year After Launch

/EIN News/ --



NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdExchanger has named Aperture, the intelligent audience data platform from digital publishing powerhouse Future Publishing , the Best Publisher First-Party Data Platform for 2022. The award was announced at AdExchanger’s gala in New York on October 17th, and the Best First-Party Data Platform category finalists included Future Publishing, Disney, The New York Times, Trusted Media Brands, and Audigent.



Reaching over 300 million people every month, Future has a wealth of first-party data and built Aperture to provide marketers with an invaluable audience targeting solution in a privacy-first landscape where the value of third-party cookies is diminishing and key behavioral insights are becoming more elusive.

Future is the only publisher that has been able to bring together hugely varied datasets to offer a robust future-proofed, cookieless audience targeting solution. It also is the only publisher to achieve this at scale, with Aperture collecting over 1.5 billion data points every month. This data is constantly analyzed and categorized in order to offer over 600 audience segments that meet every advertiser’s targeting need.

“Future’s expert data and product teams built Aperture in order to process, analyze, and segment all Future’s first-party audience data in real time and make it accessible to advertisers,” said Nick Flood, Global Ad Product & Revenue Operations Director of Future. “This prestigious distinction from AdExchanger underscores how Aperture has been invaluable for our advertisers while preparing us for a more privacy-focused digital future.”

Launched in September 2021, Aperture empowers advertisers to reach audiences with high purchase-intent using rich first-party data captured across Future’s vast portfolio of over 250 brands.

“Aperture allows advertisers to target audiences that are in-market for a new cell phone, a handbag, a TV, or those that have just purchased an item,” said Zack Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer of Future. “No other media company has access to the unique datasets nor produces the special-interest content that Future does, so this allows us to be the only publisher to precision-target audiences to meet advertiser demand.”

Aperture won not only for its ability to meet advertiser’s audience targeting needs, but also for its innovation in how publisher’s use first-party data solutions to better understand and identify more of their audiences. Within the first six months of deploying Aperture, Future’s audience addressability increased by an astounding 450%. The platform now helps Future identify audiences from the first time they visit a Future site, on any device or browser. At a time when first-party data solutions are paramount to long-term digital advertising success, Future has given advertisers a powerful new tool to reach audiences.

About Future

Connectors. Creators. Experience Makers.

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 400 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events, and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands’ websites, magazines, events, and social spaces. Its factual production company Future Studios specializes in producing amazing content, enjoyed and shared by millions of people worldwide.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 240 brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, luxury, wealth, knowledge, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors. Brands include: TechRadar, Gamesradar+, Tom’s Guide, CinemaBlend, Marie Claire, Decanter, Kiplinger, The Week, Guitar World, Digital Camera World, and Live Science. For more information visit: www.futureplc.com

Media Contact:

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Future Publishing (US)

202-471-0661

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dc6b6b2-dd85-4082-9005-aab10d54984c