Regional Supply Provides Tips for Troubleshooting Heat Transfer Vinyl Sticking Issues

Regional Supply announces 74 years in business

Timing, temperature, pressure, and peeling can all contribute to heat transfer vinyl issues

We offer a huge variety of heat transfer vinyl (HTV) products for shirts, bags, jerseys or a variety of other items.” — Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As anyone who has purchased such a product in the past is well aware, custom shirts or other items that come with a heat transfer vinyl design that doesn't stick properly are simply no good. Heat transfer vinyl, or HTV, that comes off a garment far too easily, whether in its first wash or due to minimal contact or wear-and-tear, is a defect that should never be accepted -- but it's also something that can be avoided by following the tips outlined below.

"Regional Supply offers a huge variety of heat transfer vinyl (HTV) products, serving as a top heat transfer supplier for those utilizing this method for their shirts, bags, jerseys or a variety of other items," said Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager at Regional Supply. "Not only do we offer the actual vinyl you need (in several different types and styles), we also offer various heat presses, tools and accessories to help you get the job done correctly."

Wiscombe said, "And on top of all this, we assist clients who are having issues with their heat transfer vinyl setup. In particular, have your HTV designs been having issues with sticking to their garments? Here are some of the reasons this may be happening, plus what can be done about it."

Timing Errors

-----

One of the most important parts of the heat transfer vinyl process is pressing the vinyl onto the garment for the correct amount of time. This is not only true in terms of pressing the vinyl down; it's also important to make sure that the garment is given enough time to cool to the suggested hot, warm, or cool peel stage after it comes out of the press (otherwise leading to the risk of the material pulling up when one tries to remove it).

Pressing vinyl for too short a period, for instance, may not give the adhesive enough time to flow into the fibers of the material, resulting in the HTV not sticking well. It may also result in certain sections that haven’t had time to fully cool or set into the fabric after removed it from the heat (possibly requiring another round under heat).

On the flip-side, pressing for too long is often just as bad. If left in the press for too long, the press may scorche the HTV material or melt it, causing an unusable final product. Contact our pros for assistance.

Temperature Issues

-----

Temperature is another major factor here, with excessive temperatures once again leading to risks of burning the material. Always check the manufacturer’s suggested time and temperature guidelines, as each product is unique, they require special time and temperature combinations to be successful.

Peeling

-----

In some cases, HTV products will require what's known as a hot peel; others, however, need to cool off at room temperature before being peeled. Knowing which type of material is being used is the first step in ensuring that the heat transfer vinyl releases itself from its carrier and adheres to the garments properly.

In some cases, this may require carefully separating the two layers of materials by hand (which can be a very time-consuming process). In other cases, it might mean running the garment through the press again after the initial cooling period.

Pressure

-----

Pressure is also important and is one area that highlights the importance of using a modern heat press. Some still use older iron or handheld craft presses for this job, but these typically don't offer the kind of control that's necessary to get professional-quality results.

Knowing not only how much pressure is being used (in terms of grams per square inch) but also which areas are getting pressed evenly is important. This is where computerized or digital heat presses come into play; they allow one to set your controls to make sure that everything is pressed evenly without having to monkey around with the machine at all.

Layering

-----

Some types of HTV can be layered on top of one another, while others are not. It's vital to pay attention to the description of the vinyl being used, as it's important to know if the specific HTV sheets in use work with other materials.

Glitter vinyl, for instance, can be used as a top layer for multi-layer vinyl products -- but not as a bottom layer. To apply glitter as a base layer and then apply another HTV over it, one will only get about 5 washes before the top layer starts to peel away due to the textured finish of glitter.

If the product requires layering and one is not sure about which materials should be placed on top of one another, contact our pros before attempting anything; they will know exactly how the material should be layered.

Fabric Type

-----

Finally, certain fabric types may not be ideal for specific types of HTV. Spandex, nylon, leather and other tougher fabrics all typically require certain kinds of HTV, and you have to know your details to get this right; on the other hand, materials like polyester, cotton and blends will work with virtually all standard HTV products.

For more on how to avoid issues of vinyl not sticking to fabrics, or to learn about any of our heat transfer vinyl, car protection film or other products, speak to the staff at Regional Supply today.

About Regional Supply

--------------------

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

###