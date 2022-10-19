PM: Việt Nam highly values OECD’s policy consultations

VIETNAM, October 19 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam highly values the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)’s cooperation and policy consultations, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann during a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

PM Chính said OECD’s problem-solving approach is suitable for Việt Nam.

Việt Nam supports policies for the goal of common development of humanity and for the benefit of the people, equality and social progress, he said.

According to PM Chính, Việt Nam’s economy has expanded 400 times with 15 free trade agreements over the 30-plus years, which is the result of Việt Nam’s efforts and the support of international friends, including OECD.

Việt Nam is ready to work with OECD to provide data for analysis and reference, he said. He suggested OECD continue assisting Việt Nam in human resources training, risk governance, macro-economic stability, promote economic development driving forces such as consumption, export, circular and digital economy, economic restructuring based on sci-tech and innovation; as well as seek ways to improve Việt Nam’s competitiveness.

Cormann congratulated Việt Nam on successfully holding the OECD Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum, the first activity of the 2022-2025 OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme co-chaired by both Việt Nam and Australia.

He expressed his views on Việt Nam’s development achievements over the past three decades, including its people-centred policy and switch from zero COVID-19 to door re-opening, resulting in strong recovery in 2022 and positive prospects in 2023.

OECD will help Việt Nam achieve development goals and partner with the country in economic recovery and reform for green and sustainable development, he said.

He committed to working closely with Việt Nam to successfully perform its role as the co-chair of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme for 2022-2025 and launch the Action Programme to realise the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for the 2022-2026 period. —VNS