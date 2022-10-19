SecureSpace Self Storage Acquires G&M Self Storage in Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its growth in California, SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the acquisition of G&M Self Storage in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Van Nuys.

Located at 7523 Woodman Place, the two-story property offers 45,588 NRSF of self-storage and industrial space. The storage portion was converted in 1980, is 98% occupied, and offers a variety of upside opportunities on this 1.4-acre site. Centrally positioned in a trade area where all competing facilities are highly occupied, the property will be rebranded as SecureSpace Self Storage Van Nuys.

“Southern California is our biggest market, and LA is the firm's headquarters, so we're always looking to add quality stores in the region," said SecureSpace's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, Nathan McElmurry. “This one is in a very dense area - with 375k people in three miles - and walking distance from the concentration of multifamily just to the north. Several planned value-add projects, such as climatizing all units, a host of security upgrades, and a cosmetic renovation, will create noticeable improvements for the tenants. This location also has an industrial component, which offers some long-term optionality for us going forward.”

The leasing office will be upgraded to SecureSpace’s signature contemporary style and SecureSpace’s proprietary high-security platform - managed by our National Security Team - will be installed. This platform includes AI-enabled cameras & sensors that provide an enhanced security and monitoring platform. High-speed free WiFi access will be added to provide guests with connectivity throughout the facility.

The SecureSpace.com contactless rental process will be implemented immediately, allowing guests to fully lease a unit online and receive instant access to their units. All units on site are clean & regularly serviced by pest control professionals for tenants' peace of mind.

SecureSpace Van Nuys is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.



About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage, based in Torrance, CA, is one of the fastest-growing Self Storage platforms in the USA with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any store they visit.

Relax. It’s safe at SecureSpace.

