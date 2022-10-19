Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For Third Quarter 2022; Declares 16 Cent Dividend

Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $0.75 per Basic Common Share and Return on Average Assets of 1.13%

Third Quarter 2022 Loan Growth of $43.8 million, or 3.8%, Excluding PPP Loans

Non-performing Assets were 0.12% of Total Assets at September 30, 2022

Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios of 12.1% and 13.2%, Respectively

/EIN News/ -- LAKEVILLE, Conn., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ Capital Market: “SAL”), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net income available to common shareholders was $4.3 million, or $0.75 per basic common share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (third quarter 2022), compared with $3.8 million, or $0.67 per basic common share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (second quarter 2022), and $3.4 million, or $0.60 per basic common share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 (third quarter 2021).

Salisbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, “We reported another quarter of strong earnings and loan growth and the credit quality of our loan portfolio continued to improve. As we approach the end of the year, we are cautiously optimistic that the business environment will remain favorable despite rising interest rates, persistent inflation and volatile financial markets. We are focused on prudently extending credit and enhancing the Bank’s profitability while continuing to provide outstanding customer service.”

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Tax equivalent net interest income of $12.1 million for the third quarter 2022 increased $993 thousand, or 9.0%, versus second quarter 2022, and increased $1.7 million, or 16.5%, versus third quarter 2021. Tax equivalent interest income of $13.2 million for third quarter 2022 increased $1.3 million, or 10.9%, versus second quarter 2022 and increased $2.0 million, or 18.2%, from third quarter 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $1.2 million for third quarter 2022 increased $308 thousand, or 35.9%, from second quarter 2022 and increased $329 thousand, or 39.4%, from third quarter 2021.

Average earning assets of $1.5 billion for third quarter 2022 increased $66.3 million, or 4.8%, from second quarter 2022, and increased $53.8 million, or 3.8%, versus third quarter 2021. Average earning assets for third quarter 2022 included average PPP loan balances of $1.3 million, net of deferred fees, compared with $8.8 million and $51.8 million in second quarter 2022 and third quarter 2021, respectively. Average total interest bearing liabilities of $972 million for third quarter 2022 increased $28.6 million, or 3.0%, from second quarter 2022 and increased $22.6 million, or 2.4%, versus third quarter 2021.

The tax equivalent net interest margin for third quarter 2022 was 3.27% compared with 3.15% for second quarter 2022 and 2.92% for third quarter 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the tax equivalent net interest margin for third quarter 2022 was 3.25% compared with 3.10% for second quarter 2022 and 2.78% for third quarter 2021. See SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income on page 8 of this release for additional details.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income of $2.7 million for third quarter 2022 decreased $604 thousand versus second quarter 2022 and decreased $147 thousand versus third quarter 2021.

Trust and Wealth Advisory fees of $1.2 million for third quarter 2022 decreased $65 thousand from second quarter 2022 and decreased $58 thousand from third quarter 2021. Assets under administration were $1.2 billion at September 30, 2022 compared with $1.1 billion at December 31, 2021 and $973.2 million at September 30, 2021. Discretionary assets under administration of $522.1 million at September 30, 2022 compared with $657.8 million at December 31, 2021 and $608.2 million at September 30, 2021. The decline from the comparative quarters primarily reflected lower market valuations. Non-discretionary assets under administration of $710.2 million at September 30, 2022 increased from $425.4 million at December 31, 2021 and increased from $365.0 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in non-discretionary assets from the comparative quarters primarily reflected a higher valuation of certain partnership assets for an existing client relationship. The trust and wealth business records only a nominal annual fee on this relationship.

Service charges and fees of $1.2 million for third quarter 2022 decreased $504 thousand versus second quarter 2022 and was essentially unchanged from third quarter 2021. The decrease from second quarter 2022 primarily reflected non-recurring loan prepayment fees of $425 thousand, which were recorded in the second quarter. Deposit fees for third quarter 2022 were essentially unchanged from the comparative quarters. Net fees from mortgage banking activities were slightly below the comparative quarters. Salisbury did not sell any residential loans to FHLBB during third quarter 2022 compared with sales of $2.0 million in second quarter 2022 and $1.8 million in third quarter 2021.

Non-interest income for second quarter 2022 included a non-recurring non-taxable gain of $89 thousand related to proceeds receivable from a bank-owned life insurance policy (“BOLI”) due to the death of a former covered employee.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense of $8.5 million for third quarter 2022 declined slightly from second quarter 2022 and increased $228 thousand versus third quarter 2021. Compensation expense of $5.0 million for third quarter 2022 increased $81 thousand from second quarter 2022 and increased $343 thousand versus third quarter 2021. The increase in compensation expense from the comparative periods primarily reflected higher salary expense as well as higher production and incentive accruals, partially offset by lower benefits expense.

Excluding compensation expense, other non-interest expenses for third quarter 2022 decreased $101 thousand from second quarter 2022 and decreased $115 thousand from third quarter 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter primarily reflected lower professional fees, lower marketing expense and lower Director fees, partially offset by higher facilities and deposit related costs. The decrease from third quarter 2021 primarily reflected lower facilities related costs as well as lower marketing expenses, partially offset by higher information processing costs.

The effective income tax rates for third quarter 2022, second quarter 2022 and third quarter 2021 were 18.7%, 15.3% and 20.1%, respectively. The tax provision for second quarter 2022 included a non-recurring credit of $63 thousand to adjust for an over statement of the Bank’s 2021 tax liability to New York state as well as non-recurring BOLI proceeds noted above.

Loans

Gross loans receivable of $1.2 billion increased $41.4 million, or 3.6%, from second quarter 2022, and increased $120.2 million, or 11.2%, from third quarter 2021. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans receivable increased $43.8 million, or 3.8%, from second quarter 2022 and $160.4 million, or 15.6%, from third quarter 2021. Residential 5+ multifamily gross loans receivable at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 included a loan for approximately $16.0 million. At September 30, 2021 this loan, which had a gross balance of $11.7 million, was reported in the commercial real estate category while the project was under construction. The ratio of gross loans to deposits for third quarter 2022 was 89.9% compared with 87.3% for second quarter 2022 and 83.0% for third quarter 2021. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows:

Loan Type Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Residential Real Estate (1-4 Family) $ 461,379 $ 444,698 $ 408,231 Residential 5+ Multifamily 70,459 69,272 46,237 Commercial Real Estate 413,019 387,787 361,965 Commercial & Industrial ex PPP Loans 186,527 189,086 167,528 PPP Loans 469 2,894 40,652 Commercial & Industrial – Total 186,996 191,980 208,180 Farm Land 4,225 3,668 3,409 Vacant Land 14,796 15,397 13,698 Municipal 18,607 17,486 18,061 Consumer 20,344 18,155 11,152 Deferred Costs/(Fees) 1,002 1,018 (314 ) Gross Loans Receivable $ 1,190,827 $ 1,149,461 $ 1,070,619 Gross Loans Receivable ex PPP $ 1,190,358 $ 1,146,567 $ 1,029,967

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved in third quarter 2022. Non-performing assets of $1.9 million, or 0.12% of total assets at September 30, 2022, decreased $2.3 million from $4.2 million, or 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2021, and decreased $3.1 million from $5.0 million, or 0.34% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.

The amount of total impaired and potential problem loans decreased $2.7 million during the quarter to $11.2 million or 0.94% of gross loans receivable at September 30, 2022 compared to $32.8 million, or 3.04% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2021 and $45.7 million, or 4.27% of gross loans receivable at September 30, 2021. The decrease in the balance from the comparative quarters primarily reflected management’s upgrade of the internal risk rating on certain hospitality related loans, which were previously downgraded due to concerns over COVID-19. These businesses have demonstrated a return to pre-pandemic levels of activity and liquidity, warranting the improvement in risk rating.

Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due decreased $0.6 million during third quarter 2022 to $0.4 million, or 0.03% of gross loans receivable, from $1.3 million, or 0.12% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2021, and decreased $0.5 million from $0.9 million, or 0.08% of gross loans receivable at September 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses for third quarter 2022 was $14.3 million compared with $13.7 million for second quarter 2022 and $13.2 million for third quarter 2021.The provision expense was $0.7 million for third quarter 2022 compared with a provision expense of $1.1 million for second quarter 2022 and a provision expense of $0.4 million for the third quarter 2021. The provision expense for third quarter 2022 reflected the strong quarterly loan growth and adjustments to qualitative factors due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) were $64 thousand for the third quarter 2022 compared with $312 thousand for second quarter 2022 and ($60) thousand for the third quarter 2021.

Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.20% for the third quarter 2022 versus 1.20% for the second quarter 2022 and 1.28% for the third quarter 2021. Similarly, reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 771% for the third quarter 2022 versus 324% for second quarter 2022 and 263% for third quarter 2021.

Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits of $1.3 billion at September 30, 2022 decreased $11.0 million, or 0.8%, from December 31, 2021 and increased $35.6 million, or 2.8%, from September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, Salisbury did not have any outstanding brokered deposits balances compared with balances of $7.9 million at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Average total deposits were $1.3 billion for third quarter 2022, second quarter 2022 and third quarter 2021. Average total deposits for third quarter 2022 included average brokered deposits of $17.6 million compared with $18.0 million for second quarter 2022 and $7.9 million for third quarter 2021.

Salisbury had $20.0 million of outstanding advances from FHLBB at September 30, 2022 compared with $7.7 million and $8.9 million at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Salisbury’s excess borrowing capacity at FHLBB was approximately $227 million at September 30, 2022.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity decreased $4.1 million in third quarter to $123.2 million at September 30, 2022 as unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities (“AFS”) portfolio increased by $7.8 million and common stock dividends were paid of $0.9 million, which were partially offset by net income of $4.3 million and other activity of $0.2 million. The unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio, which reflected the continued increase in market interest rates during third quarter 2022, reduced both book value and tangible book value at September 30, 2022. Book value per common share of $21.29 at September 30, 2022 decreased $0.72 from second quarter 2022 and decreased $2.04 from third quarter 2021. Tangible book value per common share of $18.86 at September 30, 2022 decreased $0.71 from second quarter 2022 and decreased $1.97 from third quarter 2021.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory “well capitalized” requirements. At September 30, 2022, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 9.83%, 13.24%, and 12.07%, respectively, compared with regulatory “well capitalized” minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively. The unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio noted above do not affect the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios.

During third quarter 2022, Salisbury did not repurchase any of its outstanding common stock pursuant to its stock repurchase program established in March 2021.

Dividend on Common Shares

On October 19, 2022, the Board of Directors of Salisbury approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share that will be paid on November 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2022.

Other Matters

In July 2022, Salisbury management discovered that the Bank’s trust department terminated a trust account in May 2020 and distributed approximately $1.0 million that should have been retained in continuance of the trust account. Salisbury has engaged legal counsel and is currently evaluating the Company’s potential financial exposure. At this time, management believes that Salisbury’s exposure is not yet known or knowable and could potentially range from zero to approximately $1.0 million depending upon the facts and circumstances and the scope of Salisbury’s insurance coverage.

Background

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services, as well as trust and wealth advisory services. For more information, please visit www.salisburybank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements relating to Salisbury’s and the Bank’s future results that are considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury’s actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended September 30, 2022, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under About Us/Shareholder Relations/News & Market Information/Presentations.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 6,314 $ 6,404 Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks 49,983 168,931 Total cash and cash equivalents 56,297 175,335 Interest bearing Time Deposits with Financial Institutions - 750 Securities Available-for-sale at fair value 189,161 202,396 Mutual funds at fair value 1,882 901 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost 1,487 1,397 Loans held-for-sale - 2,684 Loans receivable, net (allowance for loan losses: $14,334 and $12,962) 1,176,493 1,066,750 Bank premises and equipment, net 22,502 22,625 Goodwill 13,815 13,815 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $5,613 and $5,462) 269 418 Accrued interest receivable 6,012 6,260 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 30,187 27,738 Deferred taxes 8,882 2,588 Other assets 5,151 5,527 Total Assets $ 1,512,138 $ 1,529,184 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Demand (non-interest bearing) $ 413,584 $ 416,073 Demand (interest bearing) 241,236 233,600 Money market 313,987 330,436 Savings and other 246,538 237,075 Certificates of deposit 109,859 119,009 Total deposits 1,325,204 1,336,193 Repurchase agreements 7,109 11,430 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 20,000 7,656 Subordinated debt 24,517 24,474 Note payable 139 170 Finance lease obligations 4,296 4,107 Accrued interest and other liabilities 7,713 8,554 Total Liabilities 1,388,978 1,392,584 Shareholders' Equity Common stock - $0.10 per share par value Authorized: 10,000,000; Issued: 5,783,966 and 5,723,394 Outstanding: 5,783,966 and 5,723,394 578 286 Unearned compensation – restricted stock awards (1,328 ) (925 ) Paid-in capital 46,893 46,374 Retained earnings 99,338 89,995 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (22,321 ) 870 Total Shareholders' Equity 123,160 136,600 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,512,138 $ 1,529,184

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended Periods ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 11,541 $ 10,264 $ 32,280 $ 30,642 Interest on debt securities Taxable 903 486 2,486 1,398 Tax exempt 213 172 575 506 Other interest and dividends 352 79 517 174 Total interest and dividend income 13,009 11,001 35,858 32,720 Interest expense Deposits 883 532 1,938 1,652 Repurchase agreements 4 5 11 13 Finance lease 41 33 122 102 Note payable 2 3 7 9 Subordinated debt 233 233 699 767 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 2 30 57 96 Total interest expense 1,165 836 2,834 2,639 Net interest and dividend income 11,844 10,165 33,024 30,081 Provision (release) for loan losses 695 400 2,158 (517 ) Net interest and dividend income after provision (release) for loan losses 11,149 9,765 30,866 30,598 Non-interest income Trust and wealth advisory 1,228 1,286 3,762 3,685 Service charges and fees 1,219 1,211 4,080 3,536 Mortgage banking activities, net 64 108 497 912 Losses on mutual fund (47 ) (4 ) (119 ) (18 ) Gains (losses) gains on securities, net - 7 165 (2 ) Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income 201 135 615 386 Gain on sale of assets - 73 - 73 Other 28 24 84 81 Total non-interest income 2,693 2,840 9,084 8,653 Non-interest expense Salaries 3,802 3,361 10,938 9,664 Employee benefits 1,224 1,322 3,789 3,990 Premises and equipment 1,117 1,060 3,200 3,034 Write-down of assets - 144 3 144 Information processing and services 711 632 2,098 1,824 Professional fees 689 735 2,297 2,090 Collections, OREO, and loan related 67 120 300 317 FDIC insurance 98 146 391 370 Marketing and community support 214 256 661 552 Amortization of intangibles 46 61 150 198 Other 544 447 1,872 1,448 Total non-interest expense 8,512 8,284 25,699 23,631 Income before income taxes 5,330 4,321 14,251 15,620 Income tax provision 994 868 2,501 3,288 Net income $ 4,336 $ 3,453 $ 11,750 $ 12,332 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,264 $ 3,400 $ 11,543 $ 12,148 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.60 $ 2.04 $ 2.16 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.60 $ 2.03 $ 2.15 Common dividends per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.48 $ 0.45

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Total assets $ 1,512,138 $ 1,496,521 $ 1,465,082 $ 1,529,184 $ 1,476,849 Loans receivable, net 1,176,493 1,135,758 1,066,216 1,066,750 1,057,451 Total securities 192,530 205,727 217,591 204,694 177,979 Deposits 1,325,204 1,316,539 1,290,474 1,336,193 1,289,628 FHLBB advances 20,000 - 419 7,656 8,905 Shareholders’ equity 123,160 127,303 130,066 136,600 133,533 Wealth assets under administration 1,232,272 1,261,244 1,049,240 1,083,152 973,198 Discretionary wealth assets under administration 522,109 546,506 625,346 657,789 608,228 Non-discretionary wealth assets under administration 710,163 714,738 423,894 425,363 364,970 Non-performing loans 1,860 4,229 2,765 4,199 5,001 Non-performing assets 1,860 4,229 2,765 4,199 5,001 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days 390 1,001 2,349 1,342 909 Net interest and dividend income 11,844 10,872 10,306 10,543 10,165 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent (1) 12,054 11,061 10,484 10,735 10,345 Provision (release) expense for loan losses 695 1,100 363 (202 ) 400 Non-interest income 2,693 3,297 3,094 2,847 2,840 Non-interest expense 8,512 8,532 8,653 8,471 8,284 Income before income taxes 5,330 4,537 4,384 5,121 4,321 Income tax provision 994 692 816 980 868 Net income 4,336 3,845 3,568 4,141 3,453 Net income allocated to common shareholders 4,264 3,772 3,508 4,076 3,400 Per share data Basic earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 0.72 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings per common share 0.75 0.66 0.62 0.72 0.60 Dividends per common share 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 Book value per common share 21.29 22.01 22.56 23.87 23.33 Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP ⁽2⁾ 18.86 19.57 20.10 21.38 20.83 Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 5,784 5,784 5,765 5,723 5.723 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands) 5,687 5,666 5,636 5,635 5,635 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 5,713 5,699 5,694 5,670 5,686 Profitability ratios Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.27 % 3.15 % 2.95 % 2.99 % 2.92 % Efficiency ratio (2) 57.38 59.49 63.38 61.91 61.63 Effective income tax rate 18.65 15.25 18.60 19.13 20.09 Return on average assets 1.13 1.06 0.97 1.10 0.93 Return on average common shareholders’ equity 13.23 11.98 10.65 12.14 10.27 Credit quality ratios Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross 0.16 % 0.37 % 0.26 % 0.39 % 0.47 % Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross 0.03 0.09 0.22 0.12 0.08 Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, gross 1.20 1.19 1.20 1.20 1.23 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 770.6 324.0 467.3 308.7 263.3 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 0.28 0.19 0.27 0.34 Capital ratios Common shareholders' equity to assets 8.14 % 8.51 % 8.88 % 8.93 % 9.04 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (2) 7.28 7.63 7.99 8.08 8.15 Tier 1 leverage capital (3) 9.83 10.04 9.66 9.42 9.31 Total risk-based capital (3) 13.24 13.28 13.98 14.08 14.20 Common equity tier 1 capital (3) 12.07 12.13 12.80 12.87 12.95

(1) Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans.

(2) Refer to schedule labeled “Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

(3) Represents the capital ratios of the Bank.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021

Q3 2021 Common Shareholders' Equity $ 123,160 $ 127,303 $ 130,066 $ 136,600 $ 133,533 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) Less: Intangible assets (269 ) (314 ) (364 ) (418 ) (476 ) Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity $ 109,076 $ 113,174 $ 115,887 $ 122,367 $ 119,242 Total Assets $ 1,512,138 $ 1,496,521 $ 1,465,082 $ 1,529,184 $ 1,476,849 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) Less: Intangible assets (269 ) (314 ) (364 ) (418 ) (476 ) Tangible Total Assets $ 1,498,054 $ 1,482,392 $ 1,450,903 $ 1,514,951 $ 1,462,558 Common Shares outstanding (in thousands) 5,784 5,784 5,765 5,723 5,723 Book value per Common Share – GAAP $ 21.29 $ 22.01 $ 22.56 $ 23.87 $ 23.33 Tangible book value per Common Share - Non-GAAP 18.86 19.57 20.10 21.38 20.83 Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible total assets - Non-GAAP 7.28 % 7.63 % 7.99 % 8.08 % 8.15 % Consolidated: Non-interest expense $ 8,512 $ 8,532 $ 8,653 $ 8,471 $ 8,284 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (46 ) (50 ) (54 ) (57 ) (61 ) OREO recovery 15 - - - - Write-down of fixed assets - - - - (144 ) Fraud-related recovery (losses) - 50 (251 ) - - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 8,481 $ 8,532 $ 8,348 $ 8,414 $ 8,079 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent $ 12,054 $ 11,061 $ 10,484 $ 10,735 $ 10,345 Non-interest income 2,693 3,297 3,094 2,847 2,840 Losses (gains) on securities 47 75 (168 ) 9 (3 ) Gains on sale of fixed assets - - - - (73 ) BOLI proceeds receivable - (89 ) - - - Gains on sale of loans (15 ) - (239 ) - - Adjusted revenue $ 14,779 $ 14,344 $ 13,171 $ 13,591 $ 13,109 Efficiency Ratio – Non-GAAP 1 57.38 % 59.49 % 63.38 % 61.91 % 61.63 %

1 Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q3 2022: 55.28%; Q2 2022: 57.21%; Q1 2022: 61.83%; Q4 2021: 60.62%; Q3 2021: 60.70%.



Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended Average Balance Income / Expense Average Yield / Rate (dollars in thousands) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Loans (a)(d) $ 1,168,037 $ 1,112,120 $ 1,056,266 $ 11,675 $ 10,693 $ 10,382 3.95 % 3.81 % 3.90 % Securities (c)(d) 221,620 225,458 150,841 1,192 1,117 720 2.15 1.98 1.91 FHLBB stock 1,191 1,221 1,743 8 10 6 2.92 3.20 1.38 Short term funds (b) 68,818 54,553 196,997 344 98 73 1.98 0.73 0.15 Total interest-earning assets 1,459,666 1,393,352 1,405,847 13,219 11,918 11,181 3.58 3.40 3.15 Other assets 60,283 61,790 72,547 Total assets $ 1,519,949 $ 1,455,142 $ 1,478,394 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 233,547 $ 229,625 $ 227,291 106 108 111 0.18 0.19 0.19 Money market accounts 320,552 299,870 327,861 356 156 140 0.44 0.21 0.17 Savings and other 246,101 236,728 217,541 179 97 58 0.29 0.16 0.11 Certificates of deposit 131,918 137,034 125,768 242 216 223 0.73 0.63 0.70 Total interest-bearing deposits 932,118 903,257 898,461 883 577 532 0.38 0.26 0.23 Repurchase agreements 9,684 10,216 14,296 4 4 5 0.18 0.15 0.15 Finance lease 5,318 5,283 2,685 41 41 33 3.05 3.09 4.98 Note payable 142 153 183 2 2 3 6.15 6.13 6.11 Subordinated debt (f) 24,508 24,494 24,452 233 233 233 3.80 3.80 3.82 FHLBB advances 217 - 9,329 2 - 30 3.15 - 1.28 Total interest-bearing liabilities 971,987 943,403 949,406 1,165 857 836 0.48 0.36 0.35 Demand deposits 410,861 376,694 388,557 Other liabilities 7,065 6,258 6,965 Shareholders’ equity 130,036 128,787 133,466 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 1,519,949 $ 1,455,142 $ 1,478,394 Net interest income $ 12,054 $ 11,061 $ 10,345 Spread on interest-bearing funds 3.11 3.03 2.80 Net interest margin (e) 3.27 3.15 2.92





(a) Includes non-accrual loans.

(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.

(c) Average balances of securities are based on amortized cost.

(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, for Q3 2022, Q2 2022 and Q3 2021 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2022 and 2021.

(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(f) Net of issuance costs.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, Average Balance Income / Expense Average Yield / Rate (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loans (a)(d) $ 1,120,246 $ 1,053,451 $ 32,646 $ 30,989 3.85 % 3.90 % Securities (c)(d) 218,455 130,864 3,270 2,080 2.00 2.12 FHLBB stock 1,281 1,840 26 26 2.69 1.89 Short term funds (b) 82,075 160,055 491 148 0.80 0.12 Total earning assets 1,422,057 1,346,210 36,433 33,243 3.39 3.27 Other assets 65,570 71,421 Total assets $ 1,487,627 $ 1,417,631 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 231,883 $ 224,479 313 332 0.18 0.20 Money market accounts 313,871 310,908 639 408 0.27 0.18 Savings and other 238,688 209,180 339 173 0.19 0.11 Certificates of deposit 133,339 134,143 647 739 0.65 0.74 Total interest-bearing deposits 917,781 878,710 1,938 1,652 0.28 0.25 Repurchase agreements 9,024 11,608 11 13 0.16 0.15 Finance lease 5,233 2,753 122 102 3.12 4.95 Note payable 153 192 7 9 6.14 6.13 Subordinated Debt (f) 24,495 21,851 699 767 3.80 4.68 FHLBB advances 1,054 10,567 57 96 7.16 1.20 Total interest-bearing liabilities 957,740 925,681 2,834 2,639 0.40 0.38 Demand deposits 391,537 355,352 Other liabilities 6,818 6,897 Shareholders’ equity 131,532 129,701 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 1,487,627 $ 1,417,631 Net interest income $ 33,599 $ 30,604 Spread on interest-bearing funds 3.00 2.89 Net interest margin (e) 3.12 3.01

(a) Includes non-accrual loans.

(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.

(c) Average balances of securities are based on historical cost.

(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.6 million and $0.5 million, respectively for 2022 and 2021 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2022 and 2021.

(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(f) Net of issuance costs.

Source: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.

Salisbury Contact: Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

860-435-9801 or rcantele@salisburybank.com