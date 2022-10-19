Dataiku and Slalom Join Forces to Bring AI to All

North American partnership combines Dataiku’s market-leading platform with Slalom’s human-centric consulting approach to AI business transformation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced a partnership with global consulting firm Slalom. Through the agreement, enterprise organizations will receive a cutting-edge platform from Dataiku to manage and govern projects, and a business partner in Slalom to guide AI and MLOps adoption and strategy.

“There is a natural alignment between Dataiku’s Everyday AI mission and Slalom’s human-centric approach to business transformation,” said Brian Power, Global Vice President, Consulting and System Integrator Partners at Dataiku. “We look forward to seeing the amazing things our customers are able to do by combining our market-leading platform with Slalom’s capabilities and localized services.”

Together, Dataiku and Slalom will allow enterprise organizations to democratize the use of AI and MLOps, helping to improve decision-making, speed and efficiency while creating new opportunities for employees to innovate and think creatively. Slalom combines the vast experience of a global systems integrator with a local operating model, providing its customers with the benefits of community-based service alongside its world-class expertise.

“Technology enables solutions, but people deliver innovation and set the standard for growth,” said Tony Ko, Managing Director, Global Data, Analytics and AI at Slalom. “This is why Slalom goes beyond implementation — driving the training, adoption, and change management that allows customers to harness the capabilities of Dataiku’s Everyday AI platform.”

Through this partnership, Dataiku and Slalom will work closely with leading enterprise organizations across North America. These customers, in industries such as financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and retail and CPG, will tap into the combined platform and services to better plan and forecast, predict customer churn, develop recommendation engines, detect fraud and implement data governance, among many other use cases.

To learn more, Dataiku’s session at Slalom’s AI for All Conference can be viewed here.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 500 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention, to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

About Slalom

Slalom is a purpose-led, global business and technology consulting company. From strategy to implementation, our approach is fiercely human. In six countries and 43 markets, we deeply understand our customers—and their customers—to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by close partnerships with over 400 leading technology providers, our 13,000+ strong team helps people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. We’re honored to be consistently recognized as a great place to work, including being one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running. Learn more at slalom.com.

