Aftermath Islands Metaverse First to Deploy Blockchain Proof of Humanity by Liquid Avatar to Create Safer, Private Online Experience and Eliminate Usernames and Passwords

Proof of Humanity will provide unprecedented levels of trust and privacy for online users with assurances to reduce fraud, bad actors, fake users, bots, online bullying and hacks.

/EIN News/ -- Georgetown, Barbados / Toronto, Canada,, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, a controlled subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc, is the first organization to deploy blockchain-based verifiable credentials to provide Proof of Humanity assurances and allow users to establish a digital footprint that proves they are a genuine individual without having to divulge sensitive government-issued identity or proof of address, creating a high degree of trust or privacy in the Web3 world by establishing one-user, one-account verification. This system has the opportunity to play a much larger role in the emerging Metaverse ecosystem supporting interoperability, reduction of fraud and instances of cyber bullying, and potentially creating more effective and efficient business interactions for marketing and engagement. It also eliminates the need for username and passwords, using verified biometric instead.

Powered by the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in most regions around the world, in the Apple App Store and Google Play, with an expanding global footprint, users can easily create an account and use likeness, device and age verification to establish an individual blockchain-based verifiable credential using W3C principles to create a Meta Park Pass™. The Meta Park Pass™ can then be presented to Aftermath Islands’ free Play-to-Earn game, Lost Kingdom of T’Sara, to play within the platform without establishing a traditional username and password. Aftermath Islands will also deploy the Meta Park Pass™ verifiable credential to access its Metaverse and other online programs as they become available.

Throughout the evolution of the Internet, both individuals and businesses have had great difficulty in establishing trust-based relationships and verification. US Federal Trade Commission data shows that consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, an increase of more than 70 percent over the previous year. A study released in July 2022 from Juniper Research, found that the cumulative merchant losses to online payment fraud globally between 2023 and 2027 will exceed $343 billion. In August this year, ECT News Network reported that one in three U.S. social media users has multiple accounts on various platforms, based on a survey of 1,500 U.S. social media users conducted by USCasinos.com. Of those with multiple accounts, nearly half (48%) have two or more additional accounts. According to CBS, major social media networks took down over 1.4 billion fake accounts last year.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App and Meta Park Pass™ challenge conventional online wisdom that allows individuals and entities to create multiple user accounts, potentially leading to predatory practices and cyberbullying, aimed towards children and seniors, and fake accounts that pump up user stats inside a platform. This system works to solve these issues for users and marketers by providing assurances that everyone in an online environment is a “real” person with 1 user only allowed 1 account, potentially increasing transparency and confidence to online communities. Aftermath Islands Metaverse and Lost Kingdom of T’Sara are the first platforms to use this technology, which can be easily deployed to other online games, websites, social media, and eCommerce platforms.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App and Meta Park Pass™ represents a huge step forward for the digital identity and Metaverse spaces to reduce, reverse and potentially eliminate negative trends by using blockchain technologies. Without a unique digital footprints for individual users, existing new platforms can suffer the same issues of fraud, identity theft and restricted value capture by platform participants that have long plagued a wide range of other industries, from finance and healthcare to insurance, education, and more.

Aftermath Islands will use the Liquid Avatar Mobile App to create additional credentials for exclusive access to events where KYC (Know Your Customer) is required, and new and emerging opportunities in online education, business, gaming and other activities where proof of humanity and identity are required.

According to David Lucatch, Managing Director of Aftermath Islands Metaverse: “Aftermath Islands is excited to be the first organization to deploy Proof of Humanity and enhance value with real people, while eliminating the issues that plague usernames and passwords, effectively creating a one-user, one-account system. With Web3 and the Metaverse, we have an opportunity to change the failures of previous iterations of the Internet that failed to provide protection for privacy and data and assurances that only real people exist in an online space. We would never accept this kind of behavior in the real world and we now have the opportunity to create safe and unique spaces that support digital footprints and all types of interactions between people, business and other parties.”

RJ Reiser, Chief Information Officer of Liquid Avatar Technologies added: “Liquid Avatar’s app allows users to control what they share, when they share and how they share, allowing them to manage, control and benefit from the use of their digital footprint using the Meta Park Pass™ and other blockchain-based to verifiable credentials. The system also includes features to create verifiable credentials and verify them, creating and supporting identity without the need of usernames and passwords. By combining these digital identifiers for participants and players on our platforms and within the growing constellation of digital offerings and virtual platforms coming up around the world, we make it easier for platforms and players to control their data and secure their privacy wherever they operate – virtually or in real life.”

Proof of Humanity offers similar services and promises to herald a new era in which we no longer rely on centralized forms of ID (such as those provided by governments or institutions) for verification or access to services and create assurances that everyone in an ecosystem is a real person. By using blockchain-based verifiable credentials systems can assure that one user has only one account.

Proof of Humanity is creating a verified database of unique registrants. When combined with solutions such as those provided by Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. and first offered by Aftermath Islands Metaverse, these offerings open a wide range of new use cases in multiple domains across virtual and Metaverse experiences, as well as at the intersections of the real and online worlds. These include online gaming, cashing out funds from online wallets, and obtaining real-world services using digital footprint.

To review a demo of the Liquid Avatar Mobile App and the Meta Park Pass™, please visit Liquid Avatar’s Youtube page.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation that is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc (CSE:LQID / OTC: LQAVF / FRA: 4T51. Aftermath Island Token Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, is a British Virgin Islands corporation

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is an open-world, realistic graphic virtual world where users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property, and items using in-game collectible NFTs. From play-to-earn games to online experiences, collaboration, immersive entertainment, and more, Aftermath Islands brings live streaming, high-definition graphics, exemplary interactivity, real-world mechanics, and countless new services and experiences to players all around the world. The platform is built on the philosophy of decentralization and economic inclusivity and promises to provide captivating experiences that allow people around the world to earn their way into virtual land ownership.

Learn about Aftermath Islands’ virtual worlds here and read about how the project is reimagining Metaverse experiences in the future in the project light paper and sizzle reel.





Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



Via KISS PR Blockchain PR Distribution for Aftermath Islands Metaverse https://story.kisspr.com/