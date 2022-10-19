New Study Reveals Changes in Employers’ COVID-19 Testing Practices and Adoption of Test-To-Treat
Test-to-treat solutions reduces the length and severity of COVID and gets employees back to work faster. This study shows too many employers remain unaware of this option and of how to implement.”ATLANTA , GEORGIA , USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Study Reveals Changes in Employers’ COVID-19 Testing Practices
— Doug Field, Phase Scientific Americas Chief Revenue Officer
Despite Americans’ most optimistic sentiments, COVID-19 is here to stay and so is its impact on employee health and absenteeism. PHASE Scientific Americas (PHASE) is a health diagnostics innovator and maker of INDICAID Rapid Antigen Tests. National Association of Worksite Health Centers (NAWHC) represents major organizations committed to the best in workforce health as well as the third-party organizations that manage healthcare facilities for those employers. A newly released survey of major U.S. employers and workplace health centers by PHASE and NAWHC provides a snapshot on current COVID-19 testing practices among the most health-conscious organizations. This cohort may well be a leading indicator of how other employers choose to handle COVID-19 testing through the continued threat of variants and surges.
Findings from the study indicate a significant shift in COVID-19 testing practices and potential missed opportunities to lessen continued health risks and reduce COVID-related absenteeism. While 81% of respondents still provide some form of COVID-19 testing for employee, 29% decreased testing due to the rising work-from-home trend. Still less than half (43%) offer employees at-home test kits and only 19% have implemented or encourage test-to-treat solutions to speed recovery and return-to-work – even though 67% have seen a meaningful rise in absenteeism.
“Corporate HR leaders can play a meaningful role in mitigating COVID’s continued threat by promoting greater awareness of and access to Test to Treat programs for their workforce,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an international physician expert in the prevention and control of infectious diseases and a frequent advisor to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the World Health Organization.
“As we can see from this study with NAWHC, COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc on workforce health and productivity,” said Doug Field, Phase Scientific Americas Chief Revenue Officer. “Test-to-treat solutions can reduce the length and severity of the infection and get employee healthy and back to work faster. The study shows, though, that too many employers remain unaware of this option and of how to implement it for their workforce. Many workers are also unaware that they can obtain rapid antigen tests for home use at no cost, through insurance programs or Medicare, both at pharmacies and by mail order. Especially on behalf of their more vulnerable employees, companies that have dismissed the test to treat approach and provision of at-home tests may want to reconsider their use of these options.“
Data for the 2022 Phase Scientific Americas COVID-19 survey was collected from the membership of NAWHC between September 1-30, 2022. Full survey results are available on the PHASE Scientific website.
About the INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home and Point of Care Tests:
The INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test is authorized for non- prescription home use. INDICAID® is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.
About PHASE Scientific International LTD:
PHASE Scientiﬁc is a high-growth biotech company with a mission to inspire a new state of health. Headquartered in Hong Kong with locations in Atlanta, Southern California and China's Greater Bay Area, PHASE Scientific provides novel diagnostic tools and services for cancer and infectious diseases with its proprietary technologies. For additional information, visit www.phasescientificamericas.com.
About NAWHC - National Association of Worksite Health Centers
The National Association of Worksite Health Centers (NAWHC) is a not for profit, 501(c)3 organization focused on assisting public and private employers, unions and other sponsors of worksite health programs in getting the greatest return from their onsite and near-site employer member health centers, onsite pharmacies, worksite fitness and wellness centers. www.nawhc.org ###
