Surviving drug overdoses can have life-altering consequences; Drug-Free World joins others in addressing this problem

Ms. Thalia Ghiglia works in the community to share drug education materials National Institute on Drug Abuse data Lethal dose of fentanyl versus a penny. Credit U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration The Foundation for a Drug-Free World materials available to educators for free

While thousands are dying from drug overdoses it has become important to give attention to those who are surviving but become crippled due to oxygen deprivation

Drug-Free World’s goal is to see that children and adults are educated enough not to take drugs in the first place.” — Thalia Ghiglia - Foundation for a Drug-Free World