Ministry, Music & Outreach Distinguishes Minister Redeemed Whose New Release “So Good” Is A Global Force In Gospel Music
"So Good" is the latest EP release of Minister Redeemed, which is already climbing the global music charts in leaps and bounds.
Minister Redeemed's hot new single "Thank You Lord" is garnering rave reviews as streams for the song are increasing by the tens of thousands.
Minister Redeemed has personally touched the lives of many with his straight-forward musical approach to godly living, and his solemn warnings for choosing negative options the world has to offer.”MIAMI, FL, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Musgrove Music Distribution debuted Minister Redeemed as one of their up and coming artists, they knew they had a true winner on their hands. But no one could predict the level of response and the rave reviews that this artist would garner in such a short time. From streams in the hundreds of thousands over multiple platforms, to multiple music awards and accolades from fellow artists in the industry, Minister Redeemed is breaking barriers on multiple fronts. His latest single, “Thank You Lord,” is already creating a great deal of buzz in the industry and showing great promise to be another major success for this powerful artist. Click THANKS! now to listen to and get your copy of Minister Redeemed’s new smash hit “Thank You Lord!”
— Musgrove Music Distribution
On the heels of his previous hit “That’s Not My Name Anymore,” which boasts over 100,000 streams on multiple platforms, became an extended spot holder in the top 20 of the Digital Radio Tracker “Global Top 50 Gospel/Inspirational Chart,” and enjoys the mark of approval of fans on a global scale, Minister Redeemed has released the single “Thank You Lord,” a song of faith, inspiration, celebration, and testimony. In the short time since it’s released, the song has already produced over 50,000 streams over multiple streaming platforms.
The EP “So Good” is just that…so good! With its edgy urban contemporary feel, its inspiring lyrics, and its appeal across various listener demographics, it’s a mystery as to why we haven’t heard from this artist sooner than now. Recently, Minister Redeemed has won S&M Gospel Indie Awards in two categories: the “International Male Vocalist” award, and the “International New Artist” award. “So Good” is enjoying record sales, and Minister Redeemed’s music videos have accrued over 100,000 views on YouTube and other streaming platforms.
The success of Minister Redeemed’s music has produced nominations for various music awards, some of which unexpectedly sparked the beginning of a new and extremely important undertaking for him. On August 27th at 10:23am, Redeemed was in Charlotte NC, enroute to the S&M Gospel Indie Awards where he was a nominee for several categories. While on the way to the venue, Redeemed observed a homeless man on the street literally eating food off of the ground. This gripping living example of the extent of poverty and desolation in American communities…so up close and personal…literally rocked Redeemed to his core. Although he won two prestigious awards that day, Redeemed couldn’t shake the images of that poor man resonating in his mind. Within a short window of time, Minister Redeemed was inspired to launch an event called “Minister Redeemed & Friends: Taking It To The Streets,” an outreach crusade designed to go beyond the “four walls'' of the church and extend outward “to the neighborhoods and to the nations” as he so eloquently states it. He plans to do a series of these events across the country. His intent is to bring hope to the hopeless, help to the helpless, and love to the unloved.
Redeemed is no stranger to desolation, as his life is an inspiring success story within itself. As a young man in the 80’s, Minister Redeemed had a promising career in professional basketball. But it all came to a screeching halt when he succumbed to the addiction to crack cocaine, which had him bound for over two decades. After several stints in multiple treatment centers, and by the grace of God, he was able to kick the habit and find full restoration, as he gave his life to Christ and Christ-centered living. By the grace of God, through Apostle Kimberly Daniels (founder of Demon Busters Ministry), the 700 Club found out about his story and interviewed him on the show. Since the show's airing of Minister Redeemed’s story in 2008, his testimony has been replayed many times; as a result, thousands of people from across the globe have contacted CBN and committed their lives to Christ.
A minister in his own right, Minister Redeemed has personally touched the lives of many with his straight-forward musical approach to godly living, as well as his solemn warnings for choosing the negative options the world has to offer. The music is yet another avenue through which he touches the lives of so many people. There is something in his music that can relate to the masses in all demographics.
Minister Redeemed has served as Outreach Coordinator of New Horizon Recovery Center, a ministry underwritten by Teen Challenge, Georgia. He has also served as Choir Director of said organization. For Minister Redeemed, these are some of several ways that he works to give back to the community and hopefully prevent others from making dangerous life choices not unlike the ones he mistakenly made over the years. He recently graced the cover of Victorious Magazine, a publication geared towards prison outreach; his music and his ministry is prominently featured in the article. His music and his renewed life is a beacon of light that remains an inspiration to all he encounters.
