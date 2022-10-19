Turbomolecular Pumps Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2025 | Industry Business Overview

Turbomolecular Pumps Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Forecast 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "the global turbomolecular pumps market size was $1,005 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $1,529 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The magnetically levitated segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global turbomolecular pumps market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4234

Leading Players:

The key players profiled in this report include Agilent, Atlas Copco, Busch, Ebara Technologies, Inc., KYKY Technology Co. LTD., Osaka Vacuum, Ltd., Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Ulvac, and Welch.

A turbomolecular pump is a special type of vacuum pump, similar to a turbopump, which is designed to obtain and maintain high vacuum. A rapidly spinning fan rotor in the turbomolecular pump pushes gas molecules from the inlet of the pump towards the exhaust, creating and maintaining vacuum. Increase in demand for the pump has been witnessed, owing to rise in need for pumps in analytical instrumentation and increase in demand for coatings such as optical coatings and others. In addition, high efficiency and reliability offered by these pumps to perform various corrosive and harsh-duty applications such as mass spectrometry, semiconductors, and others are expected to propel the turbomolecular pump market growth. However, high cost of these pumps is anticipated to restrain the turbomolecular pump industry development.

Based the application, the analytical instrumentation segment is expected to garner the largest share in the global turbomolecular pump market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for chemical processing & wastewater processing across the globe. According to the product segment, hybrid type is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the capability of turbomolecular pumps to efficiently resist corrosion.

Key Findings of the Turbomolecular Pumps Market:

Based on application segment, the analytical instrumentation segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9%.

The magnetically levitated segment based generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is estimated to grow at the rate of 5.3%.

In Asia-Pacific, China accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

For Interesting Discounts Direct Purchase Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4234

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Turbomolecular pumps Market Size

2.2 Turbomolecular pumps Market Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Turbomolecular pumps Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Turbomolecular pumps Market Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Turbomolecular pumps Market Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Turbomolecular pumps

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Turbomolecular pumps Market Sales by Product

4.2 Global Turbomolecular pumps Market Revenue by Product

4.3 Turbomolecular pumps Market Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Turbomolecular pumps Market Breakdown Data by End User

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.